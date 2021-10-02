Skytrax: Air France wins four awards

Air France wins four ranking awards Skytrax World Airline Awards 2021, including that of best company in Europe and the COVID Excellence Award.

On September 28, 2021, Air France announced in a press release that it had received four awards from Skytrax, the international air transport rating agency, within the framework of the Skytrax World Airline Awards 2021. Air France thus won the title of best airline in the rankings of the Europe, Western Europe and France zones. She also rose for the first time to the 10th place in the world ranking, gaining 13 places compared to 2019. Air France is the only European company appearing in the Top 10 of this ranking bringing together more than 350 companies and established on the basis of the opinions of more than 13 million passengers of more than 100 nationalities.

Skytrax also praised Air France’s health commitment by awarding the company the COVID Excellence Award. This is the third time that Air France has received a distinction from Skytrax for all the measures put in place since the start of the COVID crisis, with first four then five stars (i.e. the maximum rating) obtained. to the Skytrax COVID Safety Rating for its Air France Protect program. “These various distinctions reward the efforts and commitment of Air France and its teams to improve the customer experience in an exceptional context”, says Air France.





“It is an honor and a great pride for Air France to receive these awards. They testify to the confidence of our customers and pay tribute to the continuous commitment of our teams since the start of the health crisis. With the reception of new aircraft, Airbus A350 and A220, as well as the opening of new lounges such as that of terminal 2F at Paris-Charles de Gaulle, or that of Montreal internationally, we continue to invest to reinvent the Air France travel experience, for the benefit of our customers. We are also continuing our efforts to strengthen health security and simplify the travel experience during the COVID period, for example with our Ready To Fly service, acclaimed by our customers ”, underlined Anne Rigail, CEO of Air France.

