Smartwatches: Samsung Galaxy Watch on sale at Amazon

Samsung Days are the perfect opportunity to do some good deals on Amazon, especially on the connected watch side. There are, for example, several models of Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic or Galaxy Smart Active 2 at attractive prices.

After the French Days, it’s time for the Samsung Days! A week of sales and reductions on many Samsung brand products: connected watches, SSDs, smartphones, PC screens, headphones… There is something for all tastes and all budgets. In addition, by accumulating coupons and reductions offered by the site, it is possible to make great savings.

As for connected watches, Samsung and Amazon are offering a selection of four connected watches for the Samsung Days, with all their variations. Whether it is the color, the size, the model, the material of the bracelet: there is something for everyone.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch are excellent products that can quite easily compete with the Apple Watch, Android version. They allow many things, depending on the model of course: making calls, displaying / responding to messages and notifications from social networks, following sports training, measuring the pulse, analyzing sleep, etc. Quality watches for a wide variety of everyday use.

See offers on connected watches on sale at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, a direct competitor of the Apple Watch

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is a connected watch with a 1.19 “Super Amoled screen, which goes without saying fully touch. It includes 16 GB of memory for 1.5 GB of RAM, as well as a battery 247 mAh (for the 42 mm) or 361 mAh (for the 44 mm), so you can count on a solid battery life of almost 2 full days.

Connected to your smartphone via Bluetooth and the Galaxy Wearable app, it becomes an essential extension of it on a daily basis. With its heart rate sensor on the back of the dial, it is of course the ideal companion for your sports sessions, with personalized monitoring depending on the activity. This sensor is also used to assess the quality of your sleep. You also have to use the Samsung Health app, which collects a lot of data.





And of course we find the possibility of calling via the watch, receiving emails, messages or other… and answering them. Many additional apps are available through the store accessible directly on the watch or the Galaxy Wearable app. All this while being discreet and elegant on the wrist.

Buy the Galaxy Watch 4 for € 247 at Amazon

The more compact Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2

Among the other models of connected watches available, note the Galaxy Watch Active 2. Like its sister, it is available in two sizes: 40 and 44 mm. The watches are slightly different though, with flat sides for the Watch 4 and curved sides for the Watch Active 2.

Note that on the latter, the buttons are also more rounded. For the rest, the functionality is similar, whether for health, sport or utility. We find the heart rate sensor, pedometer, sleep measurements, sports training, notifications, etc.

Note that the watch is recharged with an induction charger that plugs into USB. You just have to put the watch on it, which will come to magnetize on the base. This is a discreet watch, looking a little sportier than Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4. And whose bracelet you can change as you see fit.

Buy the Galaxy Watch Active 2 for 179 € at Amazon