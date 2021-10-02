[Société] Crowds in front of the premises of the Marine Reserve for fishing permit requests, the quota already reached

No need to hurry if you want to apply for a fishing license: the quota was reached in 3 hours this morning.

Today, Friday, October 1, applications for a traditional fishing license for the year 2022 began. Applicants, who must be residents of one of the municipalities adjacent to the perimeter of the Marine Reserve, namely Saint-Paul, Trois -Bassins, Saint-Leu, Les Avirons, and Etang-Salé, came in large numbers even before 6 a.m., opening time for filing applications, in front of the premises of the GIP Réserve Nationale Marine de La Réunion.

The latter indicated that its agents were mobilized to receive requests for these cards, necessary for traditional recreational shore fishing, authorized in certain parts of the lagoons within the reserve. Without this precious title, issued free of charge, it is impossible to fish with a gaulette, to practice fishing for zourites, or even for Lent Capuchins, without being fined. Applications are accepted in order of arrival: first come, first served.





It is therefore no surprise that the fishermen were very numerous this Friday morning in front of the premises of the Reserve. So much so that the quota, set at 800 requests, has already been reached at 9 a.m.