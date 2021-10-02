S&P confirms France’s debt rating

The rebound of the French economy should help the country reduce its deficits, estimates the rating agency S&P Ratings.

The rating agency S&P Ratings confirmed France’s debt rating on Friday, with a stable outlook as the rebound in the French economy should help it reduce its deficits, said S&P. The rating was confirmed at AA / A-1 +.

The agency forecasts French GDP growth at 6.2% this year, then 3.6% in 2022 and 2.3% in 2023.

“We have revised upwards our expansion forecast for this year because domestic demand has benefited from a rise in savings, public and private investments (…) as well as the stabilization of the epidemiological situation”, the agency said in a press release, recalling that more than 80% of the adult population is now vaccinated.





“We believe that the withdrawal of the exceptional support measures (adopted) to deal with the Covid-19 as well as the dynamics of the recovery should significantly reduce the budget deficit in 2022”, further indicates S&P which however sees in the electoral calendar a risk to its projections.

Debt at 112% of GDP this year

“The French economy, the 7th largest in the world, is diversified and open, with a highly skilled and productive workforce,” says S&P.

But “its structural current account and budget deficits, as well as its size debt ratio, partially undermine these strengths.”

France’s indebtedness will reach over 112% of gross domestic product this year, according to S&P, but is expected to gradually decline to 110.2% in 2024.

On the budgetary side, excluding debt service, France has not posted a surplus since 2007, continues the rating agency.