Spurs and Pistons inquire about Ben Simmons | NBA

Ben Simmons has yet to appear at camp for the Sixers, and executives have already sanctioned him with a payroll deduction of $ 8.25 million, or 25% of his annual salary. The player’s side expected it, but the player wouldn’t make it all about the money, ready to continue the showdown that had started with his franchise. The divorce is consummated, and recent statements from Joel Embiid suggest that the point of no return has been reached.

The problem is that Philly is not necessarily in a hurry to get rid of it, preferring to study as many offers as possible before possibly giving in. Thus, the Philadelphia Inquirer reports that six teams would continue to inquire. These are the Timberwolves, Pacers, Cavaliers, Pistons, Raptors and Spurs.





For the first three franchises, no surprises. Minnesota has been hot on the subject for a long time, but does not intend to let go of one of its star players (Towns, Edwards or Russell). In Indianapolis, we have an interesting offer centered around Malcolm Brogdon, but there is no young star in the “package”. Finally, Cleveland side, we imagine that we want to take the opportunity to get rid of Kevin Love’s contract, and it is not necessarily a gift.

An exchange in triangle refused

The novelty is Detroit and we wonder what the leaders plan to offer since Cade Cunningham and Jerami Grant seem untouchable. The Pistons have mostly young players, and we don’t see what could appeal to Philadelphia.

In San Antonio, we can offer an interesting “package” but again there is no player of the caliber of Simmons. Finally, the Raptors have been on the spot for several weeks, but if the discussions have not succeeded, it is perhaps because they do not want to let go of Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam, a duo that would do a lot of good to the Sixers.

According to the daily, Rich Paul had mounted a triangle trade that allowed the Sixers to recover five players, but the leaders ultimately refused. The reason, according to the Inquirer? Daryl Morey wants to come out on top of the trade, and doesn’t want to emulate the Rockets with James Harden or the Pelicans with Anthony Davis. So there was no question of selling off Simmons, and simply doing him a favor.