Squid Game: take part in the unique event organized by Netflix on October 2 and 3 in Paris

Netflix captured our attention on social networks, by broadcasting an intriguing photo: a Squid Game event is looming in Paris, this weekend of October 2 and 3, 2021.

This is the current event series: Squid Game is in everyone’s mouth and on all screens. Such a success that, just two weeks after its release, Netflix organize a special event and still very mysterious …

On social networks, this Friday, October 1, the streaming platform broadcast an image that piques our curiosity: we see a paper with the famous symbols visible in the series: the circle, the triangle and the square. Below, another image, much more interesting: a meeting, given the October 2 and 3 in Paris. THE’address precise is hidden, the animation planned for this place remains totally unknown.

It did not take more to ignite the Web and turn fans of the series into Sherlock holmes from the net. On the networks, many rumors circulate, some more eccentric than others. Many Internet users imagine that Netflix will organize an event in Paris bringing together the same games as in the series … and maybe even get rid of the losers.

Series synopsis: People in urgent need of money receive a mysterious invitation to participate in a game. The 456 contestants from all walks of life are locked in an undisclosed location and compete to win 45.6 billion won. On the program: traditional Korean games for children. In the event of failure, the sentence is fatal. Who will win and what is the real goal of the game?



A rumor seduced many Internet users: a Netflix event would be in preparation, this Friday, at Kick Cafe, in the 2nd arrondissement of Paris. According to Maevatopia, on Twitter, influencers were invited all day in this cafe, which would have decoration Squid Game.

A few hours later, Netflix posted a new message indicating that the event was taking place at Kick Café, 12 Rue d’Alexandrie 75002 Paris, Saturday and Sunday 11 am-7pm and unveils four images representing the different games that we discovered in the series as well as the photo of an Escape Game-style storefront where the games should take place. famous games.

12 Rue d’Alexandrie, 75002 Paris, Saturday and Sunday 11 am-7pm. pic.twitter.com/FNxybnIwY0

Warning: by mistake, we relayed a link to a fake site, which offered to register to participate in this event. This site is not a creation of Netflix: the event at Kick Cafe is on free entry, no reservations are necessary. We therefore encourage you to do not give your information to this site, the origin of which is unknown.

But by the way, how much money is that in euros, 45.6 billion won ? This amount at stake in the series is not a straw: participants are likely to win 32.5 million euros ! Either roughly a private jet, or 16 castles, or six Aston Martin DB5s, or … a year’s salary from Cristiano Ronaldo!

Who is brave (or crazy) enough to go try this mysterious adventure Netflix?