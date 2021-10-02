Stellantis (PSA) closes the Opel plant in Eisenach “until early 2022” because of the shortage of chips!

Shortage still shortage still, and this story of chips that are desperately lacking.

Stellantis (ex-PSA) therefore closes its Opel plant located in Eisenach “until early 2022”

“The closure will be done” from next week “said a spokesperson for the manufacturer.

The French automobile group Stellantis has decided to close “until early 2022” the plant of its subsidiary Opel in Eisenach in Germany due to the international shortage of electronic components, a spokesperson for the manufacturer told AFP on Thursday. German.

“The global auto industry is due to of the pandemic and a lack of semiconductors in an exceptional situation », Explained the spokesperson. “In this demanding and uncertain situation, Stellantis is planning adjustments in production” including the interruption of assembly lines in Eisenach, in the center of the country, “from next week”.

It’s a lie.

The semiconductor shortage has absolutely nothing to do with covid, but then nothing.

I’m telling you again.

It’s a lie.





It is “fake state news”, but since it is official, lying is allowed.

Why lie?

Simple.

You must have the illusion that everything is fine, so that you do not panic which will make the situation worse.

Afterwards, without panicking, you don’t have to suffer either when you can have a grip on the situation.

The situation not in general, but in particular, for you, individually.

For those who do not know how to act to protect themselves in a personal capacity, I wrote the last Strategies file for this purpose.

All information by clicking on the photo below.

Charles SANNAT

“This is a ‘presslib’ article, that is to say free of reproduction in whole or in part provided that this paragraph is reproduced after it. Insolentiae.com is the site on which Charles Sannat speaks daily and delivers a cheeky and uncompromising analysis of economic news. Thanks for visiting my site. You can subscribe to the daily newsletter free of charge at www.insolentiae.com. “

Source Le Figaro.fr here