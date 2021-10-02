Still scorer with Leipzig, Nkunku beats his record

Already scorer of seven goals since the start of the season, Christopher Nkunku offered himself a brace this Saturday in RB Leipzig’s 3-0 victory against Bochum, breaking his record for goals in one season.

We can’t stop Christopher Nkunku anymore! Author of a double last weekend against Hertha Berlin then a new goal in the Champions League on Tuesday against Bruges, he who had scored a hat-trick against Manchester City on the first day, Nkunku scored a new doubled this Saturday against Bochum.





Nkunku had never scored so much

Leipzig had to wait until the second period to make the difference and the French attacking midfielder scored his team’s last two goals. First with a nice ball stung with the left foot, then with a small lob with the right foot. With this double, the former PSG player now has 9 goals this season in all competitions.

It’s simple, Nkunku had never scored so much pro in a season and his most prolific exercise so far was the 2020-2021 with 7 goals in all. In addition to his 9 goals this season, Nkunku also delivered 3 assists. Enough to confirm his status as an essential Leipzig player and soon push Didier Deschamps to call on him?