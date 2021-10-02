Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin: Download the Demo Now on Xbox! | Xbox one

The presentation at the Tokyo Game Show 2021 was an opportunity to lift the veil on a few projects but also and above all to give news of many games. Among them, we find Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, the action-RPG developed by Team Ninja which was unveiled last June on the sidelines of E3.

New trailer and release date revealed

It was with a new trailer that the game made a name for itself. It was in particular the opportunity to discover more about the various challenges of the title as well as the protagonists who will be present. Square Enix also took advantage of the event to unveil the release date of the title which is scheduled for March 18, 2022.

It will be available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC as well as Xbox Series X | S and PS5.

With the memories of their journey … In this full-bodied action RPG, Jack must overcome various challenges in order to restore the crystals to shine in Cornelia, a kingdom invaded by darkness. When the sparkle of the crystals is restored, will the world know peace or will it be plunged into a new form of darkness …? The result may be completely different …



A demo to download now for Xbox Series X | S

In addition to the release date announcement, a playable demo has been revealed. This is the second time that the game is offered a demo but it is now also available on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. Be careful, however, it is limited in time and therefore only playable for 10 days from today ‘hui.

Here is the STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN free demo. Please share your experience with us by completing the survey that accompanies the demo. Your opinions will be taken into consideration for the further development of the game. Duration of the demo From 10/1 (11:00 a.m.) to 10/11 (2:59 p.m.) (UTC) Duration of the survey From 10/01 (11:00 a.m.) to 10/18 (2:59 p.m.) (UTC)

> Download the Xbox Series X | S demo