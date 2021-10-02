Sylvie Vartan reveals the real reasons for his breakup with Johnny Hallyday

For many, many years, Sylvie Vartan and Johnny Hallyday will have formed one of the most beautiful couples in French show business. Very lover, the two stars will experience a multitude of moments of happiness like the day of their wedding in 1965. However, fifteen years later, this seemingly perfect romance comes to an abrupt end. Today, the singer reveals the reasons for this divorce. Objeko explains everything to you.

Sylvie Vartan and Johnny Hallyday: this detail that turned everything upside down and precipitated their separation

A legendary duo on stage and in life

In 1961, Sylvie Vartan met Johnny Hallyday for the first time during a show at the Olympia in Paris. The young singer and the star of rock’n’roll fall quickly madly one of the other. For many months, the pretty blonde will even ensure the first parts Johnny concerts. In life or on tour, lovebirds are simply inseparable. On his return from military service, the idol of young people is, moreover, the happiest of men; he learns that he is going to become a dad. A few months later, Sylvie Vartan actually gives birth to their son David who will become their greatest joy in life.

The following years, Johnny Hallyday and Sylvie Vartan each continue their careers with great success. However, the first tensions begin to be felt in the couple. From that time on, Johnny was less and less present; arguments are becoming more and more frequent. On November 5, 1980, the couple finally divorced after more than fifteen years of happiness that has known ups and downs. Interviewed by the magazine Paris Match for an article to be published this Thursday, September 30, Sylvie Vartan agrees to go back to her memories to evoke this period which obviously was not easy to live. Objeko therefore returns to his revelations for you.

A weariness that sets in

During this meeting with the press, Sylvie Vartan explains that she no longer supported ” back and forth “ incessant Johnny Hallyday. The last years of their relationship, Johnny and Sylvie did not stop arguing regularly. And this, before systematically getting together for a reunion that always looked like a real fireworks display. If, of course, love was always present, the infidelities of the rocker were starting to make a lot of noise. Obviously aware that she is no longer the only wife of her husband, the singer feels that she is losing him. But since misfortune never comes alone, Sylvie Vartan also experiences another tragedy in 1974.





That year, Sylvie Vartan was indeed the victim of a miscarriage. Unfortunately, she loses the baby she dreamed of: “I would have liked to have a second child with him. Life has decided otherwise. I don’t know if that would have changed the end of our story ”. Because from that moment, nothing will ever be really the same between them. Moreover, in 1980, the decision was taken to no longer share a common existence. However, Sylvie Vartan admits that they have always remained very close. Even though they each rebuilt their lives on their own, unbreakable bonds existed between them. A love story that ultimately continued into a sincere friendship and indestructible mutual respect.

A slight regret

During this meeting with the journalists, Sylvie Vartan therefore admits never having forgotten Johnny Hallyday: “When we have passions, great loves, they never go somewhere, they stay, it changes, it becomes different, but in any case the flame is still there despite everything”. Johnny’s ex-wife actually keeps a precise memory, but also moved of those years which meant a lot to her: ” It matches To so many things, and with so many shares on everything, our life, we shared our youth, our emotions, our enthusiasm, the music that carried us, a whole audience that constantly whipped us ”.

However, the circumstances of life ended up separating them or at least tearing up this couple that they formed. Moreover, Sylvie Vartan seems to have some regrets still well anchored in the depths of the soul. Even if life smiled on him a lot afterwards, Johnny Hallyday never really left either his mind or his heart: “We were extremely close, extremely similar so we thought it was forever.” However, ” Life has decided otherwise “, as Sylvie Vartan notes with a little bitterness almost forty years after having divorced Johnny Hallyday. Of this love stay unalterable memories and above all a son who has something to make his parents proud.



