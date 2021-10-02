Taiwan accuses China of upping the pressure with record military aircraft incursions

Undated file photo, released by Taiwan’s Defense Ministry, of a Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) J-16 fighter jet flies in an undisclosed location. AP

Taiwan is losing patience with Beijing. After the largest incursion of Chinese military planes into the island’s air defense identification zone, Taiwan accused China on Saturday (October 2) of increasing the pressure and wanting to undermine peace in the region.

Beijing’s show of force began on Friday, the anniversary of Communist China, with the incursion of a record number of Chinese military planes, 38 in total, including a nuclear-capable H-6 bomber. On Saturday, a new record was recorded with 39 incursions into the Taiwanese area, according to the Defense Ministry.

The 23 million inhabitants of this island, now ruled by a democratic regime, live under the constant threat of an invasion from China. Beijing considers this territory as a rebel province called upon to return to its fold, if necessary by force.

Article reserved for our subscribers Read also Taiwan, at the heart of tensions between China and the United States

Daily incursions

Since the arrival in 2012 of Xi Jinping as head of the country, Chinese military planes have entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (“Adiz”) almost daily. But Friday’s massive incursion sparked particularly fierce protests from Taipei.





“China has been belligerent and undermined regional peace while engaging in numerous acts of intimidation”Prime Minister Su Tseng-chang said during a press briefing on Saturday morning. “It is obvious that the world, the international community, more and more rejects these behaviors of China”, he added.

Article reserved for our subscribers Read also In Taiwan, all political forces see Beijing as a threat

The Taiwanese defense ministry said 22 fighter jets, two bombers and an anti-submarine warfare plane had entered the southwestern Adiz of the island on Friday. On the night of Friday to Saturday, a second group of thirteen planes entered the Adiz, which, according to the ministry, brought the total number of aircraft to 38, before a new incursion of 20 aircraft on Saturday. An air defense identification zone is an airspace in which a State wishes to identify and locate aircraft for reasons of national security.

Such incursions by Chinese aviation in this area have multiplied for two years, Beijing intends to carry out demonstrations of force at important times. It is also a way for China to test Taipei’s aging fleet of fighter jets.

Tensions at the highest

Friday’s show of force comes days after Beijing criticized the UK for sending a warship, for the first time since 2008, to the Taiwan Strait. China claims the strait that separates mainland China from the island of Taiwan, as well as almost all of the South China Sea, further south. The United States and other countries believe that this area belongs to international waters, and is therefore open to everyone.

Last year, 380 Chinese military planes were detected in the island’s air defense identification zone and since the start of the year there are more than 500. The previous daily record dates back to June 15, when 28 aircraft had crossed the Taiwan air defense zone.

Article reserved for our subscribers Read also For the United Kingdom, the “golden age” with China is over

Experts point out that tensions between mainland China and Taiwan have been at their highest since the mid-1990s, and US military officials have made no secret of fearing that China might consider invading the island.