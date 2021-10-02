Téji Savanier did not understand the departure of Andy Delort

The Andy Delort case is still causing much ink to flow on the side of Montpellier. Transferred to OGC Nice during the last summer transfer window in exchange for a check for € 10 million, the 29-year-old striker was taken in by a very large part of the MHSC supporters, very disappointed to see their star scorer fly to lez Aiglons. The president of the Hérault club, Louis Nicolin, also expressed his sadness on this issue, while putting things into perspective. It is now the turn of Téji Savanier (29) to speak about the departure of the Algerian international, during an interview with The team.





“We all lived it badly, because we weren’t expecting it. Andy, he was my bro, I was always with him. Even today, we call each other every time we are on the lawn. He’s gone (to Nice), we have to respect his choice and think of us. Andy in Montpellier is a thing of the past ”, thus released the Montpellier captain, before continuing, on the behavior of the supporters who accused Delort of treason. “This is the opinion of the supporters. They have the right to think whatever they want. Like us, they didn’t expect him to leave. Andy was a Montpellier, the soul of the club, the captain. They felt a bit betrayed, yes. But again, that’s their opinion, not mine. ” That is what is said.