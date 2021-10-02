More

    Telephone canvassing: we explain why the Bloctel platform is down

    Business


    the essential
    Since Friday, the platform supposed to block telephone canvassing has been down, leaving the risk of a resumption of these annoying calls.

    “Service in maintenance” … This is the message posted since Friday on the site of the Bloctel platform. The anti-telephone door-opening tool is down.

    The reason ? The gendarme of the telephone procedures indicates that it is due to a change of operator, which implies “a maintenance operation of the site of a few days”.

    Read also :
    Telephone canvassing: is the Bloctel anti-canvassing system effective?


    However, during this time, direct sellers no longer have access to the famous list which contains the 4 million households not wishing to be contacted. According to our colleagues from Figaro, this maintenance “can result in a sudden resumption of unsolicited phone calls”.

    Read also :
    Telephone canvassing: you can’t take it anymore? Five tips to end bullying

    According to West France it is the direct sellers themselves who reported this problem, for fear of being prosecuted if they contacted people actually registered on the Bloctel list, and to whom they therefore no longer have access.

    Case to follow while waiting for the end of this maintenance …


    Aslam

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleDonald Trump asks justice to force Twitter to unblock his account
    Next articleAuxerre held in check by Nîmes in Ligue 2

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC