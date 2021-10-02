Telephone canvassing: we explain why the Bloctel platform is down

the essential

Since Friday, the platform supposed to block telephone canvassing has been down, leaving the risk of a resumption of these annoying calls.

“Service in maintenance” … This is the message posted since Friday on the site of the Bloctel platform. The anti-telephone door-opening tool is down.

The reason ? The gendarme of the telephone procedures indicates that it is due to a change of operator, which implies “a maintenance operation of the site of a few days”.

However, during this time, direct sellers no longer have access to the famous list which contains the 4 million households not wishing to be contacted. According to our colleagues from Figaro, this maintenance “can result in a sudden resumption of unsolicited phone calls”.

According to West France it is the direct sellers themselves who reported this problem, for fear of being prosecuted if they contacted people actually registered on the Bloctel list, and to whom they therefore no longer have access.

Case to follow while waiting for the end of this maintenance …