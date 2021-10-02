“That we prove that our athletes did not deserve to win in Rio”, says Brahim Asloum after accusations of MacLaren report

In Rio in 2016 as in Tokyo in 2021, Brahim Asloum was in the front row to follow the fights of French boxers at the Olympic Games. The 2000 Olympic champion, consultant France Televisions to the Olympics, looks back on the first conclusions of the MacLaren report, published Thursday, September 30 and which calls into question the arbitration during certain fights of French boxers in Brazil. In an Olympic sport where suspicions of corruption abound, he even puts forward a simple proposal to put an end to the suspicions.

Franceinfo sport: Were you aware of the suspicions of rigging?

Brahim Asloum : The suspicions of special effects do not date from yesterday. In my memory, we have to go back to Christophe Mendy at the Atlanta Games in 1996 who saw his medal deleted on a blow below the belt that did not exist.

This report is a good thing because it is the athletes who suffer the unfair consequences of these controversies when they are not involved. For me the report deserves to be published. I thank Mr. MacLaren even if he focuses a lot on the French when he shouldn’t. If France has always performed at the Games, it has never had an advantage.

We are aware that boxing is linked to a human subjective judgment. France has been wronged in the past, as in 2008 and 2012 with Alexis Vastine (his Olympic career had been stopped short in Beijing and London by two disputed arbitration decisions). But these complaints did not succeed. We have always cried out against theft, against injustice, but we have never been listened to. The latest dispute to date: the discussion at the Tokyo Games with the referees committee around Mourad Aliev’s fight. If the arbitration error was admitted, the commission did not reverse the decision. We asked the CNOSF to help us, we were supported, but it didn’t work.

What is your take on the McLaren report?

The report is legitimate. There have been thefts at every Olympics. Judges have always been criticized in boxing. On Rio, France has nothing to complain about. In 2016, we won the fights, we deserved the victories. Let us show with proof that our athletes did not deserve to win.

We can’t control the timing of the report, but better late than never. The English were angry with us. From there to saying that they were behind this report and that they pushed it, I do not know. In Rio, the fights were balanced and I want to say that the authorities and the French athletes played no role. But they made the link with the French DG.





When we recap ‘the five athletes who were engaged in Tokyo, the five were potentially medal winners. All the fights were close: it could have changed from one side to the other, but we were not favored by the non-warnings that their opponents could have taken.

According to John Dovi, it is important to have French people in international bodies. Is this an observation that you share?

Having influence is crucial. A cleaning was done by AIBA after Rio, but only French people were left out. However, France was also neglected in Tokyo, while the tournament was organized by a commission managed by the IOC and no longer by the AIBA.

Who benefits from the crime? Who is pocketing the money? Not France. We are given power and financial means that we do not have. Outside the ring, we do not control anything at all. The report has the merit of existing but it is dependent, without proof.

What solution should be put in place to avoid these controversies?

I am not at the center of the referee system but I ask myself the question: why do not we use the video with a system of connected gloves? We should invest in this new technology which could remove doubts about all fights and avoid all controversies. We remain on a human rating, but we use technology to rely on statistics, facts. Why is it not being done? Our leaders at the international level have done nothing.

It was not possible 15 years ago, but today it would be easy. Unfortunately, we can’t go back to the past, but we can make things better for future competitions. We have three years to prepare for the Paris Games. It would be a concrete solution to move towards more transparency, such as the use of breastplates connected to taekwondo. We must stop complaining and act so that we talk about boxing differently in the future.