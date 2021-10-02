The 10 youtubers who marked 2021

While the Web Video Frames Festival, dedicated to Net videographers, is being held in Avignon on October 2 and 3, here is a selection of the ten YouTubers who have caught our attention during this very special year.

Commitment, discoveries, rants, laughter … Each in their own way, they set the pace for this special year. On the occasion of the Web Video Frames Festival, which takes place in Avignon on October 2 and 3, we wanted to highlight the ten YouTubers who touched, surprised, struck, made us laugh or think in 2021. For you encourage yourselves to follow them (if you haven’t already!), and always encourage impact, creativity, daring.

XY Media

XY Media, a French transfeminist channel, launched by activists from the Acceptess-T association.

Youtube

It is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful launches of the year. Led by around twenty activists from the association for the defense of the rights of trans people Acceptess-T, XY Media aims to be the first French transfeminist audiovisual media. Visibility of transgender people, anti-prison feminism, transmogynous violence… No problem escapes the founding team, which wants to put an end to transphobia, which is particularly present in the media world. The need was urgent, as their crowdfunding campaign proved: the objective was reached at 761% for more than 90,000 euros raised! Enough to make a lasting impression on the YouTube landscape.