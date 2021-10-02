the alternation of the keepers, the aborted return of Bernat … the point of Pochettino before Rennes!

Zapping Eleven Mondial EXCLUDED: Rayan Cherki’s “Little Brother” interview!

This is the subject that animates the news of Paris Saint-Germain. Keylor Navas or Gianluigi Donnarumma, who is the number 1 goalkeeper of the capital club? Mauricio Pochettino has made things clear. “The alternation of the guards? We have 2 numbers 1 in the goal. There is no hierarchy even if there is one who can play more than the other. When we communicate, it can change, there is nothing fixed, ”said the PSG coach.

The Argentinian also spoke of Sergio Ramos’ injury. “He’s working, we can’t give a return date yet. He continues to work. It is not easy for him to integrate without being able to play. He does not train at the same times, so he lacks a bit of sharing but I have no doubt that he will integrate with the matches ”, he replied before announcing that Juan Bernat does not would not be traveling to Brittany tomorrow. The Spaniard is not yet ready.





Mauricio Pochettino also returned to Neymar’s start to the season. “It’s not a new role, but we are in a new season with new circumstances. He’s an offensive player who likes to score and pass, ”he said. Paris Saint-Germain will travel to Brittany this Sunday, to face Stade Rennais.