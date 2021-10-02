“The Artist”: What score for Nagui in the second part of the evening on France 2?

Two more weeks to go. Friday evening, after the return of the detective series “César Wagner” on France 2, Nagui offered the fourth number of his entertainment “The Artist” from 10:40 pm. Still live, the show inaugurated its new box after three successive failures on Saturday evening in prime time. In an attempt to attract a larger audience, the host-producer of this French creation which honors authors, composers and performers had opted for yet another change of strategy with a new jury, made up this week of Jean- Louis Aubert, Joyce Jonathan and La Grande Sophie and a new mechanic that saw artists compete in face-to-face.

The public continues to sulk “The Artist”

According to Médiamétrie, these novelties attracted 530,000 viewers, for a market share of 5.2% among the general public present until 12.34 a.m. The tele-hook therefore did not take advantage of the good lead-in offered by “César Wagner” who won first place in prime time audiences. Opposite, “Dance with the stars, the sequel” with Camille Combal convinced 2.89 million fans on TF1 and 29.8% of 4 years and over for a broadcast between 11 p.m. and 12:20 a.m. As an indication, last Friday on France 2, two episodes in rebroadcast of “Candice Renoir” had been followed by 1.41 million faithful on average between 23h and 0h50, which represented an audience share of 18.2%.

In a press release earlier this week, France 2 recalled that this Friday night box is “a niche that the faithful of musical programs know well“. It is indeed there that” Taratata 100% Live “, another program conducted by Nagui, is also broadcast. During its last appearance on France 2 on June 25, this entertainment attracted 525,000 fans, or 6.6% public.

As a reminder, last Saturday, the last number of “The Artist” broadcast as a bonus and already marked by a change of jury had only been followed by 847,000 curious, or 4.8% of the entire public. Even though the show started at 8:40 p.m. since its arrival on the air, the first issue had gathered only 1.32 million viewers (8.0% 4+) and only 990,000 remained in front of the second ( 5.6% of those aged 4 and over). The final of “The Artist” is scheduled for Friday, October 15, still in the second part of the evening on France 2.