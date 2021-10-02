The BepiColombo satellite captured its first images of Mercury

This is the first time since its launch in 2018 that this satellite, which carries probes from European (ESA) and Japanese (JAXA) space agencies, has flown over its “target” planet.

Unique photographs. The BepiColombo satellite dedicated to the exploration of Mercury captured its first images of the planet closest to the Sun, which the machine flew over at an altitude of about 200km, announced this Saturday the European Space Agency.

BepiColombo is due to orbit Mercury only in 2025, because the smallest of the planets in the solar system is very difficult to reach.

A snapshot taken about 1000km away

During the flyby, surveillance cameras provided black and white snapshots. But the machine having arrived on the night side of the planet, the conditions were “not ideal” to take images directly to the closest approach (199 km), and the closest could only be taken. ‘at a distance of about 1000 km, said ESA in a statement.





In these pictures, we can identify large impact craters on the surface, formed by vast lava effusions billions of years ago. “It’s incredible to finally see our target planet,” said Elsa Montagnon, head of spacecraft operations for the mission.

The BepiColombo mission must study the composition of Mercury in order to solve the mystery of the formation of this scorched planet, the least explored of the four rocky planets in the solar system.

Five other planned overflights

Five more overflights of Mercury are planned before the final destination of the mission, during a complex trajectory that will also see the satellite fly over Venus and Earth.

BepiColombo could not be sent directly to Mercury: the attraction of the Sun is so strong that it would be necessary to perform a gigantic braking maneuver to succeed in placing the satellite, which would require loading too much fuel for a spacecraft of this size.

The gravity exerted by the Earth and Venus – called gravitational assistance – allows it to slow down “naturally” during its journey.