The “bidenomics”, or the economy with slow steps according to the American president

“The Americans voted for rest, not for a revolution. “ This was the commentary in April of the Wall Street Journal, pointing to a contradiction, according to him, in the behavior of the president who was going to present his plan for rebuilding America, Build Back Better, before the two Houses of Congress together: “Elected as the anti-Trump, Joe Biden aspires to be the second incarnation of FDR [Franklin Delano Roosevelt (1933-1945), le père du New Deal qui transforma l’Amérique après la crise de 1929] “, blamed the daily business.





This debate, basically, is being decided in Congress, while Joe Biden seeks to vote a whole series of measures which will shape his mandate: the raising of the financial means of the Treasury to avoid a closure of the administration and the vote of the two components of its Build Back Better plan, an infrastructure plan and a vast plan of ecological and social reforms, which do not pass the ramp in Congress. The Democratic left wing does not want to vote definitively on the infrastructure plan in the House of Representatives, as long as the two centrist Democratic senators Joe Manchin (West Virginia) and Kyrsten Sinema (Arizona) do not give the Senate their indispensable vote. on the social level.

Criticisms about the recovery plan

Putting it into perspective illustrates what “bidenomics” are, a term used by the American press to designate the economic policy followed by the Democratic president since January 2021. There are three very different plans.

The first, amounting to 1.9 trillion dollars (1.6 trillion euros, 8.5% of GDP), aimed to counter the Covid-19 epidemic and the economic crisis it had caused. Signed in March, it was in line with the plans voted under Donald Trump, in April 2020 ($ 2,000 billion) and December 2020 ($ 900 billion) by a Republican Senate and a Democratic House. These were aimed at making up for the fading economy by financing corporate losses and wages, introducing generous federal unemployment benefits, and sending tax checks to households.

Very expensive, these plans have enabled Americans to increase their net disposable income after tax in 2020… and to gamble on the stock market. But the Biden plan has been criticized for coming out of step with the economy already rebounding and the Covid-19 epidemic receding thanks to vaccines. And unemployment benefits have been accused of causing Americans not to return to work. In fact, when (Republican) states prematurely abolished this federal allowance at the end of June, more than 1 million jobs were created the following month. In that streak, Mr. Biden failed in his attempt to double the federal hourly minimum wage to $ 15.

