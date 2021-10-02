the big blow of the UBB in Lyon (15-20)

By Denys Kappès-Grangé, special correspondent

Posted on 10/02/2021 4:59 PM

Updated on 10/02/2021 at 5:01 p.m.

The Bordelais clinched their first away victory of the season on the lawn of a qualifying contender. A performance built during the first period which can launch the UBB season

Excellent operation for the UBB which won this Saturday its first away victory this season on the lawn of LOU (15-20). This victory, snatched on the field of the team which preceded the Bordelais in the classification in the third place, was acquired thanks to two tests of Matthieu Jalibert (19th) and Romain Buros (67th). The Lyonnais, who so far had the best attack in the Top 14, had to be content with the penalties entered by Léo Berdeu.





This detail which is not quite a testament to the solidity of the service provided by UBB. Friable since the start of the season in the first act, Christophe Urios’ men this time immediately entered the match. Aggressive, incisive, they logically led to the break (9-13). In particular thanks to a test by Matthieu Jalibert who was responsible for flattening the little kick to follow that he himself had typed.

Particularly rushed back from the locker room, Christophe Urios’ men killed the match thanks to a new flash from their opener who put his arms around the defense of LOU. Romain Buros concluded this movement. The Lyonnais did not recover.

This victory consolidates the place of the UBB at the top of the ranking. A performance that will have to be confirmed next Saturday at the reception of Montpellier.