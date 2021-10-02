The challenges from the Netflix series multiply on TikTok

It is a box in the whole world. Since its release on September 17 on Netflix, Squid Game is displayed everywhere, especially on social networks, where many Internet users have fun recreating the trials facing the characters in the series. Many challenges resulting from the pitch of this fiction have thus multiplied in recent days on video platforms, in particular TikTok.

Directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, the South Korean series inspired by works like Hunger Games Where Battle royale features people in need clashing in a deadly game called “the game of the squid”. This challenge consists of a series of trials inspired by children’s games, but with tragic consequences since if one of the participants loses, he is immediately killed. The goal ? Be the last to survive and earn more than 30 million euros.





“Candy challenge” or “1, 2, 3 sun”

Internet users did not take long to appropriate the codes of the series. One of the most popular challenges is the “candy challenge”. As during test 2 of Squid Game, the goal is to cut a shape out of a cookie without breaking it. On TikTok but also on YouTube, many Internet users have posted scenes that are at the very least creative, or searched to parody this scene of the series in a humorous way.

The “1, 2, 3 sun” challenge has also been the subject of numerous diversions. In the series, a little robot girl starts a countdown, before turning around to point to a loser who will be shot on the spot by one of the guards.

Since mid-September, more than 16 billion videos with the hashtag #SquidGame have been viewed on TikTok. Four days after it went online, Squid Game has risen to the top of the world’s most watched series on Netflix, a first for a South Korean fiction.