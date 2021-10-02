The craze for vans and motorhomes slowed down by the shortage of chips

By Sudouest.fr with AFP

Posted on 10/02/2021

Updated on 10/02/2021 at 11:07 am

Tired of the lockdowns, a lot of them want a motorhome, but will it arrive before next summer? Shortages of electronic chips are slowing the growth of this industry, whose professionals gathered this week at the Paris Air Show, near Paris

“The one we want will be delivered in March 2022 if we decide right away,” says André Payet, 72, who came from Vendée to choose his vehicle with his wife. “Otherwise the seller warned us that it would be for 2024”. The leisure vehicle market has exploded in recent years, propelled in particular by the desire for the outdoors, health bubble and controlled budget that have arisen from the various confinements.

While the automotive market is not recovering from the crisis, 25,745 new motorhomes have been sold since the start of the year, an increase of 26% over one year, a trend similar to the European market, according to figures from the firm AAAdata. Sellers of converted vans, these more compact “vans” which are all the rage, are also pleased with double-digit growth.

Nine months delay

In the aisles of the Paris Air Show, organized this year after two editions canceled due to the pandemic, armies of salespeople lie in wait for fans between motorhomes at 60,000 euros and caravans at 30,000. They announce delivery times of eight or more. nine months. “We offered deliveries in the spring: now we announce every June or July”, explains a dealer at Adria, a brand of the Trigano group. “On occasion as in new, all the parks have been emptied. We cannot answer all the requests ”.





“Customers who order today will have access to the stock,” explains Julien, a Westfalia brand dealer. But “if they want a particular configuration, it can (last) until the next collection, in 2023”. The same goes for the giant luxury motorhomes costing 300,000 euros, accessible with a heavy vehicle license. “The difficulty with this pandemic is that home deliveries have exploded” and requisition most of the available utilities, explains Nicolas Rousseau, the general manager of the Rapido group (Fleurette, Campérêve, Westfalia), which transform such utilities Fiat, Volkswagen or Ford in vans or motorhomes.

Idling factories

Due to a lack of vehicles, the factories which dress the vans and camper vans had to be shut down “in the spring and other stops are planned for October. However, we have the capacity to produce 20% more, ”explains Nicolas Rousseau. “But our customers understand that. Their main condition is that the vehicle is delivered before the summer. Whoever wants one right away, it will be second-hand ”.

Almost 70% of carriers are supplied in France by Fiat. But its factory in Sevel, which produces the Ducato in Italy, had to close for several weeks this summer for lack of electronic components, present from the engine to the airbags. “The factory is working hard to fulfill all orders,” said a spokesperson for Fiat. “But like all manufacturers, we are dependent on the production of semiconductors. Management is done almost on a day-to-day basis ”.