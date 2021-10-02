The daughter of JPP and Nathalie Marquay victim of a terrible car accident!

Lou Pernaut is a young woman we hear a lot about. Recently of age, she is taking her life and her career in hand, and she is ready to have life to the fullest! Not lacking in projects of all kinds, she already knows the right tricks thanks to these famous parents. She is also doing very well on her own! Fate, however, almost got in the way of its glorious destiny! The young woman was indeed the victim of a car accident! The Objeko team invites you to learn more about this tragic incident, and the physical condition of the young woman.

Lou Pernaut: a young woman to follow!

Her first name may not ring a bell, but her last name for sure! Lou Pernaut is none other than the daughter of Jean-Pierre Pernaut, the famous presenter of the TF1 1pm newscast, and Nathalie Marquay, Miss France 1987 and Touche Pas à Mon Poste columnist. She therefore has very well-known parents, who nevertheless raised her and her older brother Tom, far from the media. However, Lou Pernaut is now of age, and she intends to be noticed! She is already doing it very well, starting a career as an influencer on Instagram. Despite her young age, she already has 100,000 subscribers, and promotes local Parisian businesses.

But that’s not all ! The young woman has ambition! She recently revealed to us that she will be on the small screen several times, in projects that remain secret for the moment. She wrote on her Instagram account:

“You will see me more than once on TV this year. I’m going to shoot on Wednesday (it’s all surprise) and I surround myself with incredible people every day, who finally understand me and who I am myself with so I’m very happy. ”

She will also be present on the Touche Pas à Mon Poste set with her mother. Cyril Hanouna has already announced that he will leave him the keys to the show for half an hour. Who knows, she could become a full-fledged columnist!

A new start for a new life

Lou Pernaut intends to enter adult life in a healthy way. She begins beautiful studies, alongside her television ambitions. We know that she is lucky to have a very charming boyfriend who supports her in her passions, named Arthur.

Recently, she made a big gesture by getting rid of a 4 year old addiction: cigarettes. The young woman indeed started smoking at the age of 14, like many young people. She gave herself on this subject in a story on Instagram:

“I wanted to tell you that today I am super proud of myself. I went back to studying interior design, I work a lot, but I’m super interested so it’s always fun. I am the happiest in the world with my boyfriend, everything is going well and I have never liked him so much. This feeling is incredible. Finally, I finally quit smoking after four years of addiction. And it was not so easy to stop smoking …”





This is what delighted his fans, and which should also convince his father Jean-Pierre Pernaut to do the same. The presenter, suffering from cancer, did not however stop his very old addiction … may this serve as an example!

Lou Pernaut victim of a road accident

While everything seems to be going for the best for Lou Pernaut, the young woman finds herself the victim of a road accident! These Instagram followers were shocked to see his car, hood open, on the side of the road. The young woman takes a seflie, thumbs up, and writes “and boom the accident”. In view of his smirk, it would seem that it is nothing very serious, fortunately!

Shocked by the accident, many Internet users heard from him and gave him their support. Lou Pernaut reassured everyone in a message: “It’s going great, don’t worry”She said, giving her fans a hug. We are therefore reassured! However, let’s hope that his accident did not cause too much damage to his car! And then, the Objeko team reminds you to be careful behind the wheel, and to wear your seat belt correctly, it saves lives!



