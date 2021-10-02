The deconfinement of Guadeloupe will begin on October 8

Indicators of the Covid-19 epidemic continue to decline. The prefecture therefore announces the gradual deconfinement of Guadeloupe. The ARS, she hardens the tone, about the vaccine obligation. In the absence of sufficient health professionals, only emergency care will be provided.

The Covid-19 epidemic is fading, even if Guadeloupe is not completely out of the woods.

The time has therefore come to consider the implementation of a deconfinement phase.

Indeed, the archipelago will arrive, in the middle of next week, at the end of the 15 days of the first phase of easing of health restrictions.

To initiate phase 2 of his plan, the prefect Alexandre Rochatte had set three sine qua non conditions: that the hospitals be called upon at 100% of their usual capacity, that the incidence rate be less than 75 per 100,000 inhabitants and that the positivity rate drops below 5%.

It turns out we’re almost there, to this day. Only the incidence rate remains problematic.

(RE) see the entire “Weekly Covid Point”

The face-to-face meeting between the authorities and the press took place in the “small room” of the Orléans palace, seat of the Basse-Terre prefecture:

Health situation

The health situation continues to improve in Guadeloupe. The Covid-19 is declining, but remains very present in the territory.

Here are the indicators recorded since the beginning of this week 39 (between Monday 27 and Thursday 30 September):

There have been 170 new cases , which represents an average of 42 cases per day;

, which represents an average of 42 cases per day; 8 Covid patients died, since Monday, aged 69 to 85.

the positivity rate over seven rolling days amounts to 3.8%.

the incidence rate is of 83 per 100,000 inhabitants, in one week, still above the alert threshold;

Hospital pressure is also on the decline, so much so that the health authorities are gradually closing beds.

44 intensive care beds remain open (30 at the CHU and 14 at the CHBT); 34 are occupied, including 20 by Covid patients;

2 people are taken care of in critical care;

57 people are hospitalized in medicine;

32 people are followed in hospitalization at home;

11 people who have contracted Covid-19 are also hospitalized in northern communities.

# COVID19 As of 01/10, the decrease continues with 170 new cases

📌Yesterday evening, 34 people (including 20 with Covid19) were treated in acute care & 2 people in continuing care

⚫️😢We deplore 8 new deaths since Monday. The youngest was 85 years old. pic.twitter.com/enPIVxUdra – Prefect of Guadeloupe (@ Prefet971) October 1, 2021

Immunization update

Regarding the vaccination against Covid-19, the director of the Regional Health Agency (ARS), Valérie Denux, considers that “the situation is worrying“. A “very marked slowdown was observed“Regarding the first injections, she added.





In Guadeloupe, nearly 43% of adults and 18% of 12/18 year olds are vaccinated (first injection), i.e. more than 150,000 people.

“This is very insufficient, to manage to block a potential wave by the end of the year“, adds Valérie Denux.

This vaccination rate for over 18s rises to 45% in Saint-Martin and 78% in Saint-Barthélemy.

Regarding the vaccination obligation, a subject that annoys locally, the health authorities fully intend to enforce the law. The Director of the ARS calls on the personnel concerned (doctors, nurses, hospital personnel, firefighters, etc.) to be vaccinated: “Because if they don’t, there are going to be two problems. The first problem is, of course, potentially the contamination of their patients, until they are checked and suspended. The second problem is that today we are wondering about the resumption of certain activities, such as kidney transplantation, in the territory, because the patients we transplant are particularly fragile.“

All healthcare offers cannot be offered locally, since unvaccinated healthcare professionals will be suspended from their duties. The ARS announces that, in this case, “we will focus on emergency care“, to know “surgical emergencies, medical emergencies and intensive care units, with vaccinated professionals“; such is its obligation, specifies Valérie Denux, who refuses that this be considered as an undermining of the local health system.

A sword of Damocles hangs over the professionals targeted by the law on compulsory vaccination: if they persist in refusing vaccination against Covid-19, they will have to resolve to exercise another profession, concludes the Director of the ARS.

What evolution of measures to fight against the epidemic?

The modalities of the deconfinement phase will be specified at the beginning of next week.

The prefect Alexandre Rochatte just mentioned the main lines of the measures that will come into force from Friday, October 8, 2021:

The curfew will be reduced from 10 p.m. (instead of 8 p.m. currently) until 5 a.m.

Travel limits within Guadeloupe will be lifted (end of 10 km);

Outdoor sports activities will be possible, behind closed doors, at first;

A transition phase will be established, concerning the application of the health pass. It will also concern establishments (restaurants, sports halls, leisure activities, cinemas, etc.) which have hitherto been administratively closed.

For three weeks, the pass will not be payable below 30 people present.

12/18 year olds will only be checked from the end of October.

In addition, from Monday October 4, between France and Guadeloupe, vaccinated travelers will no longer be subject to the PCR test, nor to the obligation to justify an overriding reason. The rules do not change for those who are not vaccinated.