the Dodgers and Sampaoli’s “disrespect” towards Steve Mandanda

Holder during the first three meetings of the season, Steve Mandanda then took his place on the bench of Olympique de Marseille, Jorge Sampaoli preferring to align his new competitor Pau Lopez. A situation more than complicated to live for the tricolor doorman, who in addition was not called by Didier Deschamps in the France team for the international October break and the League of Nations. But the 36-year-old goalkeeper can count on the support of the Dodgers, one of the groups of supporters of the Marseille club. In a statement, the latter supported the latter, even speaking of “lack of respect”.

“The only downside in a blue sky again, the sidelining of Steve Mandanda, by Sampaoli. Knowing that the only criteria are sports, how to explain this situation? Mandanda has always been exemplary, as a player, as a teammate and above all, as an exemplary road captain. It is a lack of respect, especially since there is no logical explanation to justify this decision. Let’s just hope that the long history that links him to OM will not end on a negative note. Il Fenomeno deserves better than this anonymity ending ”, can we read.