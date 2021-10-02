The Fifa 2022 video game finally gives more room to female footballers – West-France evening edition

Available since this Friday 1er October, the video game Fifa 2022 EA Sports, the benchmark in football simulation, contains new features that make more room for women. However, there is still some way to go before achieving full parity.

He’s there. Eagerly awaited as usual, the video game Fifa 2022 is finally out, with Kylian Mbappé again featured on the cover. This year, fans of this football simulation who play on PS5 and XBox Series X, will first discover a game that is intended to be more realistic, thanks to the technology hypermotion, which makes it possible to reproduce the movements of the players captured on a real field. Those who do not have the chance to play on the new consoles, however, may find this new version little different from the previous one. Except for gamers who have gotten used to playing games with women’s teams in recent years.

More women than before

This year, female footballers are making their appearance in the Clubs Pro mode. Fans will be able to create a female avatar for the first time and play as a player on the pitch. A set of physical traits have been created in this sense, such as the ability to add cosmetic options to the character.

Pro Clubs matches will therefore no longer necessarily be exclusively male. The meetings may be mixed, or even exclusively female.

A great first also surrounds the release of the game across the Channel. Alex Scott, a former England international now converted as a media consultant, will be the first woman to comment on the matches in the English version. “Representation is crucial and the inclusion of an English-speaking commentator in Fifa is a game-changer, reacted to Arsenal’s former glory at the time of this announcement. The impact this will have is simply stratospheric. “ At 36, the BBC consultant knows what she is talking about, she who grew up at a time when football was still seen as a men’s sport.

Footballers now in charge

With these two new advances, EA Sport accentuates the feminization of this benchmark game in football simulation. A process that began in 2016 with the addition of twelve national women's teams, including France.





Since then, the American company unveils each year before the release of its new opus the ratings of the best players, as for the men. Recently, fans have discovered that Wendie Renard, captain of the Bleues and OL, was one of the three best footballers in Fifa 2022 with a score of 92. Three other French women, Amandine Henry, Eugénie Le Sommer and Amel Majri make also one of the 22 best elements.

The eleven best players on Fifa 2022 (Illustration: EA Sports)

New steps to be taken to achieve parity

If the first steps have been taken in recent years, a major project still awaits companies specializing in football video games. The fans now want to be able to play with their favorite women’s club, as has been possible for many years for the men’s teams.

If EA Sports has not yet raised the subject, the studio director of Sports Interactive, who is at the origin of the game Football Manager, he announced that his company was on the spot. “We cannot hide that there is currently a glass ceiling in football, wrote Miles Jacobson on July 22. We believe in equality for all and we want to be part of the solution. We want to be among those who will help put women’s football on an equal footing with men’s football. “

The English firm has therefore set itself a challenge: to create new characters and a huge database that lists all the players from all the leagues in order to integrate all the women’s clubs into its game within a few years. A titanic job that will require “Time”and ” money “, But necessary to offer more inclusive video games to new generations.