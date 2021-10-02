the first 8K game is here … but there is a problem

Sony has always boasted of being able to offer 8K with the PS5, as evidenced by the imposing logo on the box of the console. And precisely, the developers of Shin’en Multimedia announce the arrival of The Touryst on PS5, the first game that can be officially displayed in 8K and 60 FPS. Problem, the PS5 is not yet able to support 8K.

Support for 8K was one of the main selling points of the PS5. Sony has also affixed an imposing logo on the various packaging to remind users of the capabilities of the new console. And so far, no game has been able to run at 7680 x 4320 pixels. This is no longer the case, as announced by the developers of Shin’en Multimedia, the dads of the friendly The Touryst.





Released in 2019 on Twitch, this voxel puzzle adventure game, a sleek graphic style that may be reminiscent of Minecraft, has just landed on PS5 and Xbox Series X. According to the studio, The Touryst is the first console game to display in 8K 60 FPS. Note that we are talking about real 8K here, without upscale.

The PS5 is still not able to display 8K

Only there is a catch. A big catch. PS5 does not yet support 8K via the HDMI 2.1 output. In fact, the game simply cannot be viewed in “pure” 8K, even on an 8K television. To overcome this problem, the developers at The Touryst used an extreme upsampling technique to down-sample every pixel on 4K TVs, in order to give the illusion of 8K. You follow ?

By the way, the developers promised that if Sony decided to one day activate the 8K release on PS5, they will release a patch to allow the game to run without downsampling on an 8K TV. As a reminder, after the launch of the PS5 Sony quickly revealed the doldrums. We will have to wait a little before being able to taste 8K on PS5.

The manufacturer has specified that it will allow the PS5 to display games and content in 8K on compatible TVs via a software update. Suffice it to say right away, the deployment of this patch is not immediately, 8K TVs are still too rare on the market (and even more in homes) without forgetting the ridiculous number of compatible games. In this case, only one: The Touryst.

Source: Digital Foundry