the first deconfinement phase will begin on October 8

The curfew should be lifted to 10 p.m., travel restrictions lifted and establishments subject to the health pass should be able to open normally.

The Covid-19 epidemic is on the decline in Guadeloupe. The first phase of deconfinement on the island will therefore begin on October 8, in view of a “decrease in indicators of the epidemic for nearly six consecutive weeks”, announced Friday, October 1 the prefect Alexandre Rochatte.

The island has been confined since early August. “If some measures still need to be specified, I can already say that the curfew should be raised to 10 p.m. [contre 20 heures actuellement], travel limits will be lifted [10 km maximum actuellement] and establishments open to the public, subject to the health pass, will open normally “, said the prefect during a press conference.





After October 8, a transition phase will be applied, as in France, via a “gauge system”. “The health pass will only apply after the first 30 customers during the first two weeks” which follow the administrative reopening of establishments open to the public, said the prefect. At the end of these two weeks, the health pass must be requested “from the first customer”, he clarified. As for controls of employees in contact with the public, they will begin at the end of October.