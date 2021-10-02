The first image of the Last of Us series hides an awesome detail

How will the HBO-slated The Last of Us TV series look like the game? The first official image is already starting to answer this question.

Video game adaptations are not always a great success, but that does not prevent them from expecting a lot for that of The Last of Us. Especially since this adaptation of The Last Of Us will be on HBO, which has a good reputation for the maturity of its productions, even from outside material – adaptations of Game Of Thrones or from His Dark Materials are very successful. What’s more, the TV series will be partly piloted by Neil Druckmann who is already running the game.

How much of the series will resemble the original game is the open question. But the very first official photo released by HBO, in which we see Ellie (Bella Ramsey) and Joel (Pedro Pascal), already shows a very similar aesthetic. Perhaps more than you notice at first glance.

Backpacks straight out of the game

It is true that you only have to take a quick glance at this first official image to almost have the sensation of looking at the game itself. The atmosphere, the color and the clothes: it’s good The Last of Us.

But it also plays out in the details. We can see this in particular on Joel’s backpack: it’s the exact reproduction of the one the character wears in the game, it goes right down to the straps and the patchwork fabrics.

And, frankly, even Ellie’s bag also feels straight out of the game, with the same little additions that tie into the character’s story:





The precision in the reproduction of the backpacks – and even in the clothing, since Ellie wears her iconic color – shows thatat least, the series will be based on the codes as the original video game. And that particular attention will be paid to small details, as well as a certain consistency.

We gradually understand, in snatches, what this adaptation will look like. For example, the choice of the director Kantemir Balagov for the pilot recently came to confirm that the series carried by the chain of Game Of Thrones and Chernobyl will take a very artistic and probably fairly unformatted paw. Which, in itself, is in the continuity of The Last of Us Part I and Part II – a powerful post-apocalyptic work as a whole.

When I first saw them on set in full costume, I was like: “Hooooooly shit! It’s Joel & Ellie! 😭!” Tea @HBO adaptation of @Naughty_Dog‘s The Last of Us is full steam ahead! Can’t wait to show you more (from all of our projects!) Happy #TLoUDay ! ! ! pic.twitter.com/trq9N340FW – Dr. Uckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) September 27, 2021

