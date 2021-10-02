The horoscope for Saturday, October 2, 2021

You can find more horoscopes and get a live consultation at 3210. You can also find a tip from Christine Haas on Instagram every day to make the most of today’s economy.

RAM

Like yesterday and maybe more, you can abuse your power of seduction to conquer, as much in love as in your professional life. Finally, whatever the subject, the important thing will be to achieve a victory (3rd decan). 2nd decan, born around April 1st, the Sun joined Mars and they are opposed to you: this can create a power struggle with your loved one or around you.

Taurus

You are unhappy with the attitude of your partner or loved one, whom you find intrusive and demanding. You have the impression that he always wants more. But, 3rd decan, you will not let yourself be fooled, you will turn the situation around. 2nd decan, your daily life is not easy and this will be the case until (/ -) October 18th. Either it will be in your job, or it will be in your daily life with your sweetheart.

Gemini

No confusion, at least for you dear Gemini of the 3rd decan. However, like Aquarius, you might get carried away and be disappointed later. However, your excitement may not relate to someone, but to an object! 2nd decan, you are in a good period where you could be very resourceful, especially in your activities: you are enterprising and creative.

Cancer

3rd decan, the difficulty in communicating with a loved one is accentuated and you may have love for him / her, your efforts will leave him / her completely unmoved. He’s a badass, even if you take him / her by feelings, he / she won’t react. 2nd decan, it is in family or in your professional clan that there are big differences, the subject of the conflict being of a political or societal nature.

Lion

There is a big file, 3rd decan, between Moon, Jupiter and Venus. Your opinion of someone you trusted could turn around very quickly. Either because this person will disappoint you, or because you will be too sensitive. 2nd decan, your night may have been hectic, so you won’t be very kind to your loved ones. To your credit, you will make an effort not to be hurtful.

Virgin

You will not be unhappy with the influx of Venus, 3rd decan, even if it is in dissonance with Jupiter. On the contrary, you will be less in control and be able to let go of your feelings. Less in control or less UNDER control. 2nd decan, the Sun / Mars encounter in your money sector forces you to defend your achievements, or to want to keep an object (a car?) At all costs.





Balance

You will be puzzled, questions will jostle in your head, try living in the moment instead instead of tying unnecessary knots in your brain. Especially if it is a material question, or your emotional insecurity. You expect too much from the other, 3rd decan. 1st decan, the Sun and Mars are now in the 2nd decan, you find your calm, even if the storm is still in the air.

Scorpio

There is excess in the air for your 3rd decan, jealousy could hurt you today and the other may justify himself, nothing can reassure you. Notably born around November 15th. But are you sure you are right? 2nd decan, the energies of Mars are weak and yours too. You may have caught a cold, or you may be less motivated, less willful.

Sagittarius

There is a kind of congestion in the sky, and it may be that external events prevent you from giving a boost to a project, 3rd decan. It ends tomorrow and moreover, some will not be very sensitive to the economic situation. 2nd decan, you will try to impose your will at all costs, probably because you will be sure, deep down, that you are right.

Capricorn

2nd decan, the meeting between the Sun and Mars and almost exact, there is probably a lasting conflict to endure or a defense to organize for one of your loved ones. It is always difficult to know if this is from the outside world or from the intimate. 3rd decan, you are probably going, like many people, to shop today and you will have the feeling that you have spent too much, which will not always be the reality.

Aquarius

In your home, 3rd decan, Jupiter gets angry with the Moon and Venus. What to exaggerate, get carried away, lose control for someone who may not be your type. Having said that, why don’t you just let go, it can’t hurt you. You’ll unwrap yourself later. 2nd decan, the current situation interests you a lot but it is not necessarily personal, it is rather the general situation.

Pisces

3rd decan, you will receive Neptune until 2025, which has not happened since 1856! You may be more sensitive and vulnerable to outside influences. Protect yourself more, especially those who are experts in handling. 2nd decan, there is a conflict, in you or around you, you must protect yourself from it! For your decan, it is those born around March 1 who are concerned this weekend.

The editorial staff recommends you