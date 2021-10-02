The iPhone 14 will finally have this novelty that Apple customers have been waiting for at least three years

It was expected for the iPhone 13, it will perhaps arrive for the iPhone 14. “Elle” is a novelty that many customers were hoping to finally see on Apple phones: the disappearance of the notch, the famous notch. And it’s not just for the design that they want it. Because the absence of a notch will lead to a lot of new things.

Since the iPhone X, in 2017, Apple smartphones have therefore a notch located at the top of the screen. Inside this notch there is a photo sensor, a microphone, a speaker and everything you need to make facial recognition work. The Cupertino company had in fact decided to say goodbye to Touch ID digital recognition to make way for Face ID which can no longer recognize the finger but the face. To unlock his iPhone, just register his face and he will be recognized each time he faces the phone. Face ID technology has been proven over the past four years and it works really well. Except that the notch cracks on the size of the screen since it contains an infrared camera, a proximity detector, an ambient light sensor and a dot projector. This forms the TrueDepth camera system which provides precise face mapping. In 2022, the iPhone 14 could keep this Face ID, without the presence of the notch.

The competition – Samsung, Oppo, Xiaomi… – has shown that it is possible to make a smartphone that embeds facial recognition while offering users a screen that occupies almost the entire front, without the slightest notch. We only see a small point which is actually the photo sensor. It may be less secure in terms of security but these smartphones also have a fingerprint sensor at the bottom, under the screen. Apple may finally do the same. According to several leakers, including Jon Prosser, Tim Cook and his teams would work on a screen without a notch by trying to place all of his Face ID system under the screen. Not easy to achieve but possible. Just like the return of Touch ID on the iPhone 14, which would be placed at the bottom, again under the screen.





On the iPhone 13, the notch has been reduced by 20% compared to that of the iPhone 12. It is therefore better not yet sufficient to have an OLED screen that extends over the entire front of the smartphone. After four years of good and loyal service, the notch would disappear on the iPhone 14. But let’s not rejoice too quickly: this is just a rumor and there is almost a year left before the official presentation of the next phone. made in Apple.