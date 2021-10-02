The Mag of great weekend deals in Lyon (October 2 and 3)

Participate or even encourage the Run In Lyon!

This is the sporting event of this early autumn in Lyon. The Run In Lyon is back this year in the streets of the capital of the Gauls. Three courses are on the program: the 10km, the half-marathon and the marathon. A village with entertainment will be set up all weekend on Place Bellecour, where the various races arrive.

The return of the Peinture Fraîche Festival!

The meeting is once again given at the Halle Debourg in the 7th arrondissement, transformed into a real playground for national and international street artists. This new edition of the Peinture Fraîche Festival runs until October 31. Four trends are in the spotlight: new technologies, ecology, feminine looks and abstraction. Entrance at 5 euros.



Take a tour of Vogue des Marrons!

Candy apples, cotton candy, churros and of course chestnuts are installed on Boulevard de la Croix-Rousse. La Vogue des Marrons, canceled last year due to the Covid-19 epidemic, begins this Saturday and will run until November 14. Note that the sanitary pass will be checked by each fairground in order to access the rides and stands.

Science Day!

The objective is to invite the general public to discover the latest news and innovations but also to have fun with all the sciences. Workshops, conferences, visits, shows and meetings are on the program at UCLy, Université Lumière Lyon 2, Musée des Confluences, etc.

The 30th edition of the Fête de la science takes place until October 11 in the Metropolis of Lyon and in the Rhône.

All the program can be found here





The Lyon SPA celebrates animals!

Animals and animal welfare and welfare professionals will be honored this weekend at the Brignais refuge. This meeting will also be placed under the sign of adoption for people looking for a companion. Note that a flea market will also be accessible to visitors on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Bron by bike!

All in the saddle this Sunday for the 25th edition of Bron à Vélo! The starting signal will be given at 9 am, Place de la Liberté, for an atypical city tour for young and old alike. Note the “Cycling and prevention” animation on Saturday afternoon from 2 pm to 5 pm Place de la Liberté with several workshops to do with the family… More information here

Dance on wheels!

Have you always dreamed of dancing to funk rollerblading music? Put on your roller skates, your best outfit and embark on the madness of roller disco! HEAT Lyon welcomes the Roller Disco of the Dynamita’s collective this Sunday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Go to 70 quai Perrache with your skates if possible (they will be available for rent on site in limited quantities). Free event subject to availability. Entry on health pass.