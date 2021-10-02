the Netherlands innovates against floods and climate change

It is impossible to cross the Netherlands without seeing the habitats of a new kind. Along the waterways, floating houses dominate the landscape. “I have 200 square meters in the city center, but above all I have a scent of nature with the garden that I have outside. A garden while I’m on the water, it’s great”, Explain Maarten Vroeginderweij, owner of a houseboat, delighted with this investment.





In the Netherlands, this type of housing has convinced more than ten thousand families. In Rotterdam (the Netherlands), the world’s largest floating office has just been inaugurated. But the country has decided to go further so as not to relive the terrible floods of 1995. The city of Nijmegen has embarked on a titanic project. Five years ago, a second branch of the river was created so that the water could not rise to excessive heights.