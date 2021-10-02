the outgoing mayor Cinq Etoiles may really come out – Liberation

They do not vote, do not debate and only appear occasionally. But they could, by their grunts, decide the fates of the Capitol, in Rome. Landed in small packs in several districts of the city, wild boars were in fact loudly invited into the campaign for the municipal elections in Rome which will take place on Sunday and Monday. The amateur videos showing the sows and their cubs circulating in the middle of the cars, in search of rubbish overflowing from the trash cans, helped to further spoil the image of Virginia Raggi, the mayor of the Five Star Movement (M5S) who had been acclaimed five years ago. In 2016, while her comrade of the movement, Chiara Appendino, won in Turin, the young lawyer, practically unknown, had triumphed, at 38, with 67% of the vote. “The wind is changing”, she had launched between the two towers, promising a complete revolution in the capital. Beppe Grillo’s populist movement set out to act effectively at the local level in terms of transparency, the environment and social services.





“In five years that …