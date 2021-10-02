The Ozy media platform disappears, weighed down by the incredible lies of its leaders

Launched by a star entrepreneur journalist, Ozy was supported by figures such as Laurene Powell Jobs, widow of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, or Google’s legal officer.

The American media platform Ozy will go out of business after revelations about the incredible lies of its leaders to try to attract investors. Ozy did not follow up, nor did its managing director, Carlos Watson, after the announcement of the cessation of activity by the board of directors, reported Friday by several American media.

Launched in 2013 by journalist and entrepreneur Carlos Watson, star of news channels, Ozy was supported by personalities like Laurene Powell Jobs, widow of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, or Google’s legal officer. According to the Crunchbase database, Ozy Media has raised, in total, some $ 70 million from investors.

The platform was intended to be a mixture of articles, podcasts and videos, presenting content that is both informative and entertaining, like many other media born on the internet such as BuzzFeed or Refinery29. But according to a New York Times survey, published Sunday, it appears that company executives have intentionally inflated the platform’s traffic figures and views on other sites, primarily YouTube.





During a conference call last February with representatives of Goldman Sachs bank, which was planning to invest $ 40 million in Ozy’s capital, Samir Rao, co-founder and number two of the company, even said impersonated a YouTube official, the newspaper said. Speaking to bankers under this fake identity, Samir Rao explained that Ozy was a success on YouTube in terms of his video views and advertising revenue.

Goldman Sachs emissaries quickly uncovered the subterfuge and Carlos Watson apologized to the bank. Ozy also presented his talk show “The Carlos Watson Show”, launched in 2020, as the “first Amazon Prime talk show”, Amazon’s video platform, without the agreement of the Seattle giant and while the show was not promoted or funded by Amazon.

In addition, Ozy had managed to welcome a series of prestigious guests on the show after ensuring that it would soon be broadcast on the American cable channel A&E, while no agreement was ever reached.