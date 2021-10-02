“The players must arrive on time at … / Ligue 2 / D11 / Paris FC-Nancy / SOFOOT.com

Nancy, is it in D2 or in Departmental 2?

Last in Ligue 2, Nancy released Daniel Stendel to install Benoît Pedretti’s buttocks on the bench. For his first experience as a coach, the former midfielder has his work cut out for him: “It would be too easy to say that by simply changing the coach we will win the games. We want to get there, to be successful, but it will not come by itself. It takes humility, work, being on time for training, which is not yet the case for everyone and that bothers me in our situation. ”





Before his first match as a coach this Saturday, the Nancy balance sheet is well disastrous: 20e League 2, 4 points, no victory, 6 goals scored, 19 conceded and not a victory since April 20, 2021. Suffice to say that it will take a little more than a simple shock to wake up. “Luck is when you win Euro Millions, says Pedretti in a press conference. In football, you have to go find it, work well, give everything, be respectful and put the team above everything. ”

And if it doesn’t work, there is the Khazri technique.

EG