The radical decision of her husband Albert II to bring her back

Charlene of Monaco and her husband Albert II have been estranged since May 2021. The couple suffers from this long absence, imposed by illness. However, the Monegasque sovereign has developed a plan to bring back his dear and tender as soon as possible in the principality. The Objeko team unveils this plan with a very noble purpose.

Charlene of Monaco: her long and terrible illness

The principality of Monaco is struck by a great misfortune. Charlene of Monaco, Princess of the Rock and wife of Albert II the Crown Prince, is seriously ill. It has now been 5 months since the beautiful Princess has been stuck in her native country, South Africa. Initially, Charlene of Monaco went there to educate local populations about poaching, especially rhino horns. It also paid homage to the king of the Zulus, a very influential political figure in the country.

Unfortunately, this trip, which was to last a maximum of ten days, turned into a real nightmare. The Princess found herself with a very severe ENT infection. The terrible disease immobilized her there, preventing her from taking the plane to return to the Principality of Monaco. Charlene of Monaco also appeared during a video interview with a very swollen face, almost unrecognizable. Fortunately, a heavy operation, under general anesthesia, has been scheduled in South Africa. After months of suffering, Charlene of Monaco was finally able to be relieved of her illness. However, his trip to South Africa is far from over …

A return to the Rock planned for the end of October

When Charlene de Monaco was finally able to be operated on for her ENT infection in South Africa, the Principality of Monaco provided us with an official press release. This indicates that this heavy operation went very well, and that the Princess is recovering slowly. However, the press release also indicates that Charlene of Monaco will not be able to return to the Rock for several months. Indeed, her infection made her very sensitive to long journeys, but also to pressure changes. She cannot therefore take the plane, at the risk of worsening her medical condition. However, she should be able to return to the principality by the end of October, if all goes well. Fingers crossed!





Fortunately, the princess was able to receive the visit of her small family. Prince Albert II visited him accompanied by their two children, the twins Gabriella and Jacques. They had suffered greatly from the absence of their mother. Albert II of Monaco was also saddened not to be able to join his beautiful wife before, too busy with the management of his principality. Let us also not forget the global COVID-19 pandemic, which has not helped international travel.

This long separation of the Prince couple has also caused much ink to flow. Many rumors of separation have emerged. The husband of Charlene of Monaco even wanted to respond directly to the rumors, saying that they greatly affect his couple, who are already bruised by such a long absence. If some people still doubt the veracity of these statements, this latest news that Objeko brings to you should convince them once and for all.

Albert II’s plan to bring Charlene back from Monaco

Albert II longs to see his wife Charlene of Monaco again, and we understand it! They spent most of 2021 away from each other, which would be a test for any couple. However, the Ruler of the Rock has already put a plan in place to prepare for the Princess’s return to her lands.

Charlene of Monaco will be appointed vice-president of the Monegasque Red Cross. This high position suits her perfectly, knowing that she is already involved in numerous charitable efforts, especially in her native country, South Africa. The Monegasque Red Cross works all over the world, helping those most in need. It is therefore a prestigious organization with a very noble mission.

Charlene of Monaco replaces Philippe Narmino in this post, involved in the Dmitri Rybolovlev affair and accused of influence peddling, who was dismissed from his duties. The Monegasque Red Cross is a family affair! The president is obviously the Monegasque sovereign Albert II, and the youngest daughter of Stéphanie of Monaco, Camille Gottlieb, is a member of the board of directors.

For now, Charlene of Monaco will take up her duties remotely, before being able to preside in person on her return to the Rock. Hope his recovery will be quick!



