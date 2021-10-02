the recipe for the unexpected success of Netflix from South Korea

In the space of two weeks, since September 17, this series from Asia is a global phenomenon on the way to becoming one of the biggest successes of the platform.

With a considerable number of subscribers in South Korea, nearly 4 million identified at the end of 2020, the leaders of Netflix had announced at the beginning of the year wanting to invest half a billion dollars in Korean content. The first productions announced were two films (Carter and Moral Sense), reality shows, documentaries and several series such as Move to heaven, DP, Hellbound, The silent sea, All of us are dead, My name, So not worth it and… Squid Game. The latter, unveiled on September 17, became after just a few days a planetary phenomenon as could have been before. La casa de papel, Stranger Things, La Chronique des Bridgerton, The Witcher, Emily in Paris, Lupine or The lady’s game .

“We didn’t see that coming, in terms of global popularity”Ted Sarandos told Reuters a few days ago. The co-CEO of Netflix revealed that Squid Game was in the process of becoming “The biggest non-English-speaking title” of the platform and could even be the most watched program in Netflix history. In the same vein as Sink or swim and Running Man signed Stephen King, the saga Hunger Games or more recently the series Panic on Amazon Prime Video, Squid Game exploits the addictive vein of survival game. 456 ruined and indebted competitors are locked in a mysterious enclosure to be offered a game they know nothing about and where they can win a jackpot of 45.6 billion won (or more than 33 million euros). But the outcome comes at a price and not just any price.

“I wondered how I would feel if I participated in these games myself” Hwang Dong-hyuk, creator of Squid Game

In this phantasmagorical place where the rooms are dizzying, the intermingled and endless colorful stairs and the play areas as exotic as they are confusing, the candidates are flanked by guards in red overalls (that reminds us of something), masked like fencers and marked with ‘a distinctive sign: a square, a circle or a triangle. On the program: six events, traditional Korean games for children, seemingly simple but with the threat of a bloody and deadly outcome. The 456 competitors in green jumpsuits discover it by first playing “One, two, three … sun” in front of a huge automaton. Those who manage to alternate speed and immobility in a given time will be saved. The rest will fall under the merciless bullets of sniper rifles. The tone is set. The whole intrigue of the nine episodes lies in the mystery of this game: who is behind its organization? What purpose? And how will the participants react?





Accused of being inspired by other survival game films, the creator of Squid Game, Hwang Dong-hyuk, defended himself by explaining that his initial project dated from 2008 and that he wanted to make it take the form of a feature film. “I admit having been greatly inspired over the years by Japanese comics and anime”, he told Variety. “When I started out, I was in a precarious financial situation and spent a lot of time reading comics like Battle royale and Liar Game. I wondered how I would feel if I participated in these games myself. But with the difference that I focused on operating children’s games. ” Faced with the immense success of the series, Hwang Dong-hyuk says he has not seriously thought of a sequel.

The worldwide popularity of Squid Game had some unusual impacts. So, the cake test where participants have to detach a shape (a triangle, a circle, a star or an umbrella) without breaking it has gone viral. Locally, this Korean delicacy, Dalgona, has seen its sales triple in the land of K-pop. The Roblox video game platform has reproduced the “One, two, three … sun” event under the original name of “Red light, green light” (at a red light, everyone stops and at a green light , we move forward) and brings together thousands of gamers. In a Quezon City shopping center in the Philippines, a three-meter-tall replica of the little automaton girl counting down invites visitors to play on a pedestrian crossing outside. With gifts at the key. Another impact of the success of the series, less pleasant this one, a South Korean had the bad surprise to receive thousands of calls and messages on his mobile phone every day. And for good reason, his number appears on one of the business cards given to the characters of Squid Game. A political presidential candidate in South Korea said he was ready to buy back his 73,000 euro phone number.