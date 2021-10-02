The results of the FDJ EuroMillions this Friday, October 1, 2021

After several weeks without a big winner, the EuroMillions jackpot is approaching its maximum threshold of 220 million euros. This Friday, October 1, the amount involved thus amounted to 163 million euros. In an attempt to secure the victory, many players tried to guess the winning combination consisting of five numbers and two complementary Stars. They had the choice between more than 139 million possibilities, as indicated by the Française des Jeux on its website. Some participants have also joined forces in MultiChances packs, which pool 660 or 1260 grids and their My Million codes.

EuroMillions results for Friday 1 October 2021

Find below the numbers drawn during the EuroMillions this Friday, October 1, 2021. The winning combination is made up of the numbers 1.15.19.26.48 and the two Stars 6 and 12. If you did not win the jackpot of 163 million euros, do not forget to verify your My Million code. Indeed, the JN code 932 7034 brings back 1 million euros to its owner.



EuroMillions: How to play online with the FDJ?

Now available online, the services of the FDJ are accessible to adults with an address in France. Visit the fdj.fr website or the FDJ application to play Loto, EuroMillions, Keno, or even Illiko scratch tickets. Before your first game, you will first need to create an account and then provide the required credentials. Once these have been validated, you will be able to withdraw the money paid into your pot in the event of a victory. Then connect to your smartphone, tablet, or PC to select the next EuroMillions draw and fill your grid in dematerialized form. The cost of participation remains fixed at 2.50 euros without option.

