the RMC Sport film from PSG-Manchester City

Discover the RMC Sport film of PSG’s victory against Manchester City (2-0), on the second day of the Champions League. Twenty minutes behind the scenes, of strong moments and unpublished images, to relive this evening marked by the first goal of Lionel Messi in Paris.

The return of the Champions League to the Parc des Princes was perfect. Not only did PSG win 2-0 against the formidable Manchester City, a few months after the disillusionment of the semi-final of the previous edition, but Lionel Messi made the public dream by scoring his very first goal. To top it off, Mauricio Pochettino’s players, including the much scrutinized “MNM”, have finally shown solidarity.

This beautiful evening, RMC Sport makes you relive it with its film-event of about twenty minutes (video above). The opportunity to discover unpublished images of this prestigious poster, which PSG got off to a good start by opening the scoring in the 8th minute on a strong strike by Idrissa Gueye, author of an XXL performance.





The PSG-Man City film © RMC SPORT

Messi lying on order of the captain

The emotions were many for the Parisian fans, who were very nearly disillusioned when Bernardo Silva shaken the cage of the impressive Gianluigi Donnarumma. But they were thrilled when Leo Messi, in the 74th minute, broke with a one-two and a left-footed strike that only he knows the secret.

Lionel Messi has not only thrilled Parisians. He also astonished and even made laughs, when, on a free kick from the Skyblues, he ended up lying at the foot of the Parisian wall on the orders of Captain Marquinhos. An improbable sequence broken down, like others, in this RMC Sport film.

