The savage globalization upset by a flu

The globalized liberal economy is a wonderful world where lawless sharks eat each other for the sole purpose of maximizing their interests and profits. A backwater in which we regularly attend the spectacle of the watered sprinkler. It might be a smile if, at the end of the day, it wasn’t the eternal consumer of these big fish pranks. The large distribution which is part of this merciless universe is often singled out for using unfair methods vis-à-vis its suppliers, especially local producers and farmers. Today, it is she who finds herself in the uncomfortable position of the watered one in front of the maritime transport groups playing the sprinklers.

Indeed, thanks to the low cost of sea transport, large-scale distribution imports massively goods that they negotiate at very low prices on the other side of the world to resell them with pretty margins to Western consumers. Even greater margins due to the competition between carriers on which it surfs. It should be noted that the best performers in this sector are always those who circulate garbage ships under flags of convenience, totally out of sanitary and environmental standards and employing shamelessly exploited sailors. The large distribution sector has never been very careful when it comes to the general interest. For her, only the end – short-term benefits – justifies the means. However, things are changing. Today, the prices of maritime transport are soaring. The large distribution who feels a knife under their throat begins to panic. Michel-Edouard Leclerc, chairman of the strategic committee of the centers of the same name, is stepping up to the plate demanding a parliamentary inquiry into this increase.

He evokes a cost inflation of the order of 85% totally abnormal, according to him, and calls into question the giants of maritime transport. He denounces a real “blackmail” of which the distribution networks are said to be victims. Poor people ! It is their local suppliers, more often than in turn strangled by these same networks, who must savor this version of the sprinkler watered.

Obviously, as mentioned above, it is the consumer who will foot the bill. With Christmas looming on the horizon, demand for toy supplies is soaring and shipowners who ensure 90% of the international transport of goods on their container ships are overwhelmed – the consumption of goods has exploded with restrictions on outings and leisure linked to Covid – they increase their prices in the purest liberal logic of supply and demand. This increase alone could justify the announced rise in consumer prices.





In addition, there is the shortage of raw materials (wheat, coffee, aluminum, wood, plastics, etc.), as well as semiconductors, not to mention the rise in energy prices. All this because the modern production units of raw materials are mainly located in the Middle East and Asia due to massive relocations. Equipment in Europe is now aging with very low productivity. Post-Covid economic recovery and lack of inventory are causing prices to skyrocket again. Thus, Christmas 2021 may have a very bitter taste for Westerners. It would be high time for them to get out of this dangerous dependence and put into practice the rhetoric on localism and relocation heard during the Covid crisis.

As misfortune never comes alone, the damage of the coercive management of the Covid flu epidemic extends far beyond the inevitable inflation. In commercial catering, the situation is now catastrophic: between 2019 and 2021, the turnover was almost halved (less 45%) according to a study by NPD Group, an American organization, world leader in market research. This hard-hit sector lost nearly 237,000 employees between February 2020 and February 2021, according to an estimate from the Dares (Directorate for the Animation of Research, Studies and Statistics). A disaster that does not affect everyone in the same way. Indeed, “junk food” is doing almost without damage: less than 17% of turnover only for fast food. The phenomenon can be explained, among other things, by the take-away sale which characterizes this form of food trade. Nevertheless, in the land of gastronomy, the success of “fast food” is rather sad.

The supremacy of the “all market” governing the globalized liberal economy has imposed itself on everyone. The trade liberalization of markets and capital, privatizations, budgetary austerity, the elimination of public subsidies were supposed to allow the “all market” to fully play its presumed role in economic and social development.

All these supposed benefits of globalization have been denied by the facts: slowed growth, macroeconomic imbalances, worsened social inequalities, etc.

And, icing on the cake, here is the spoliation of companies! Indeed, China, where everyone has rushed to relocate, which has been enriched by the capture (more or less lawful) of patents, copies of everything that could be copied and technology transfers (imprudently ) conceded, now give the ass kick to those who believed in the goose that laid the golden eggs. The British group ARM Holdings, subsidiary of Japanese Softbank Today bites its fingers on seeing itself literally dispossessed of its subsidiary in China. Out of greed and the stubbornness to develop ever more on the Chinese market, the leaders of the group ARM recklessly left 51% of the company’s shares to their Chinese counterparts. Like pirates, they have therefore taken control of the subsidiary and even changed its name! All this without any reaction from the authorities of the country of origin… Who does not say a word consents.

The reason of the strongest being always the best, it is to be feared that this hold-up announces others. If so, it is to be feared a real economic disaster for Westerners in the more or less near future. This will be the ultimate consequence of the savage globalization imposed on our peoples for several decades. Communist Chinese who know Lenin well keep in mind his prophecies, especially the one that says: ” The capitalists will sell us the rope with which we will hang them “. Here we are !

source: https://nice-provence.info