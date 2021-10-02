the singer reassures her fans after being the victim of an accident in the street

Victim of an accident in the middle of the street, Chantal Goya gave news to her fans by posting a video on Facebook Sunday, September 26, 2021, on which we could discover the singer with her left arm in plaster.

Relatively discreet for a few days, Chantal Goya reappeared Sunday, September 26, 2021. That day, the 79-year-old singer posted a video on her Facebook page, in order to give news to her fans, following the mishap that she suffered. recently arrived. In fact, the one who saved her father at the age of 4 was the victim of an accident in the middle of the street. It is a Chantal Goya wearing a plaster on her left arm who addressed her admirers. “There! You see what happened to me! I was sure of it! It had been 7 years since I had fallen. While going to the post office, near my house, I stumbled on a stone and I spread out “, explained the companion of Jean-Jacques Debout.





Following this fall, the singer had to go to the hospital. Welcomed like a real queen by the hospital staff, Chantal Goya said she was afraid to discover the extent of her injury. “I met all those who knew me when I was little and they said to me: ‘Oh no, we don’t believe it! It’s Chantal Goya!’. I’m lucky, of course, that it isn’t. not moved as a fracture so I had a cast which is there for 5 weeks, “said the singer, who had been” very affected “by the suspicions of fraud that weighed against her. Despite her arm in plaster, Chantal Goya does not intend to put her various projects on hold.

Chantal Goya: “Jean-Jacques wrote me a Christmas album which will be released on November 15th”

“I promised you a big surprise… there are finally 2! My cast and my Christmas album!. Don’t worry, I’ll (…)

