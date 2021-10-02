More

    The Sixers withhold a payment of $ 8.25 million from Ben Simmons’ salary! | NBA

    The war escalates between Ben Simmons and the Sixers. According to several “insiders”, Philadelphia has indeed decided to withhold the $ 8.25 million that the club was to pay Ben Simmons on Friday.

    This is the second installment of 25% of this season’s salary (33 million in total) for the Australian.

    After having discussed with the NBA and the union of the players, the club of Pennsylvania thinks to be in its right, the refusal of Ben Simmons to go to the “training camp” being a “non-respect of the terms of his contract”.

    This $ 8.25 million has been placed in an escrow account, and any new fine (for days missed at training camp or for matches) will then be deducted.

    It remains to be seen what the All-Star will decide to do. ESPN ensures that the player and his camp were prepared for this eventuality and that it does not change anything, the millions of dollars will necessarily be released at the time of a transfer. The Bleacher Report explains instead that Ben Simmons could finally go to Philadelphia while claiming injuries to avoid fines without finding the prosecution …

    In any case, the standoff only intensifies!


    Ben simmons Percentage Rebounds
    Season Team MJ Min Shots 3pts LF Off Def Early Pd Fte Int Bp Ct Pts
    2017-18 PHL 81 34 54.5 0.0 56.0 1.8 6.4 8.1 8.2 2.6 1.7 3.4 0.9 15.8
    2018-19 PHL 79 34 56.2 0.0 60.0 2.2 6.7 8.8 7.7 2.7 1.4 3.5 0.8 16.9
    2019-20 PHL 57 35 58.0 28.6 62.1 2.0 5.8 7.8 8.0 3.3 2.1 3.5 0.6 16.4
    2020-21 PHL 58 32 55.7 30.0 61.3 1.6 5.6 7.2 6.9 3.0 1.6 3.0 0.6 14.3
    Total 275 34 56.0 14.7 59.7 1.9 6.2 8.1 7.7 2.8 1.7 3.4 0.7 15.9


