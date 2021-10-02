The stars on the banks of the Seine for the Chloé show

Chloé’s artistic director, Gabriela Hearst, presented her new collection on Thursday afternoon. Many celebrities attended the show.

Chloé’s artistic director, Gabriela Hearst, presented her new collection on Thursday afternoon in a 100% Parisian setting: the quays of the Seine. The stars were obviously at the rendezvous, starting with Gillian Anderson, with angelic looks. The American actress of “The Crown” and “Hannibal” wore a long white dress, belted at the waist.





The photographers obviously did not miss the mother-daughter duo Demi Moore and Talullah Belle Willis. The 58-year-old American actress is proudly displayed on the arm of her 27-year-old daughter, born from her marriage to Bruce Willis. The interpreter of “Ghost” wore a beige ensemble, covered by a long cardigan of the same shade. The young woman had put on an outfit in orange tones, nicely bringing out her doll complexion.

Russian model Natalia Vodianova arrived on the arm of American journalist Derek Blasberg. In a bun, the 39-year-old supermodel wore a long dress and denim boots. After walking for Balmain the day before, Naomi Campbell was also present, as well as the legendary editor-in-chief of the American magazine “Vogue” Anna Wintour, who was very discreet.