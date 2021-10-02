The studio behind Battlefield 2042 won’t laugh with cheaters

DICE, a studio that is currently preparing for the release of Battlefield 2042, has published a charter aimed at ensuring a healthy community. The principle of zero tolerance will be applied to those who break the rules.

” If you do not play by the rules, it is automatic exclusion “: In a press release published on September 30, Electronic Arts and DICE announced their willingness to be very, very firm with those who intend to have misguided behavior in Battlefield 2042 – Multiplayer war game to be released November 19 for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, PS4 and PS5.

” In order for our community to be fair (sic), we apply a principle of zero tolerance. There are no warnings and no simple suspensions when it comes to cheating “, Continues the developer, who obviously has no intention of giving cheaters a second chance. Measures will also be taken against other misdeeds, within the framework of a charter designed to guarantee ” positive play “.

No cheating in Battlefield 2042

The ” zero tolerance »Fully assumed by DICE and Electronic Arts is logical: the two companies seek to protect the future community from Battlefield 2042. Recent examples have shown that cheating remains, even today, a very widespread phenomenon. It is all the more so with games that are expected to meet with great success (the more players there are, the more mechanically there are cheaters). Last May, the competitor Call of Duty: Warzone crossed the 500,000 banned users mark. By being dissuasive before the launch, DICE and Electronic Arts no doubt hope never to reach such a volume.





Battlefield 2042 will use the Easy-Anti Cheat tool to effectively and accurately identify those who abuse the gameplay to win games (sometimes with external software). This tool would have already proven its worth on other games published by Electronic Arts – such as Star Wars: Squadrons and Apex Legends (Battle Royale which had ejected 800,000 people in May 2019). It will be used from the open beta, accessible from October 6 to 10.

There is therefore a risk of a witch hunt in Battlefield 2042, where no mercy will be shown to players who harm the gaming environment. Users will also be encouraged to report harmful behavior. In addition to cheating, they can point the finger at abusive remarks (vocal and / or written), harassment or offensive pseudonyms. They will have to be responsible, so as not to target the innocent.

” We ask you to be on the right side and to be fair. If you see players breaking the rules, report them so we can investigate them. Your help is precious to us because it contributes to the maintenance of a healthy community », Say DICE and Electronic Arts. There will also be a better follow-up of these reports: an email will be sent in the event of sanctions taken against an individual that you have targeted.

