the summary in advance of episode 241 of Monday, October 4

Monday, October 4 in Here everything begins, which will welcome a new chef, Olivia’s ex-husband and where two former characters will make a remarkable comeback … Salomé wants Maxime (Clément Rémiens to reveal what he prefers in his relationship with Aurélie Pons) go tell the whole truth about Ambre to Teyssier, so that he can be reinstated in the school, but the young man does not want to. Before that, he really wants to know what happened to Jade. According to him, Amber could not have acted like this for no reason. Maxime demands explanations from Ambre (Claire Romain, also polyamorous in life), but the young woman still does not want to say anything.





Claire (Catherine Marchal reveals a detail that bothers her with the success of Here It All Begins) announces to Olivia that the Palace Hotel in Tokyo would like her to create their new menu. Louis’ mother is flattered but she hesitates because, if she accepts, he will have to leave for at least two months. Even if Olivia tells her to take a chance, Claire wants to refuse because it is not the right time for her because of Louis. She worries about the history of the tasting of the revisited dish. After her conversation with Olivia, Claire decides to go and taste the dish and the sides prepared by Louis and Charlène (Pola Petrenko is revealed on Instagram). She confesses to them that their dish does not work because there are too many different tastes, it is messy. She tells them that they should postpone the tasting to have more time and better prepare.

Louis (Fabian (…)

Read more on the Télé-Loisirs website

César Wagner (France 2): all the changes in Gil Alma’s series

Tomorrow belongs to us: who is the donor of Victoire (Solène Hébert)?

Squid Game (Netflix): who is HoYeon Jung, the revelation of the South Korean series?

Katherine Heigl makes rare confidences about the death of her little brother and launches an appeal to her community

Runaway: viewers angry with TF1 and the trailer for the final