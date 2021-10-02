The Tesla Model 3 clearly ahead of the Zoe in France

Sat 02/10/2021 – Like everywhere else.

It is always difficult to comment on Tesla registrations, since their primary characteristic is irregularity. One month, a boat arrives, and the registrations break all records. But the following month, there is no boat, and the registrations are zero. After 3 quarters, we can nevertheless make valid forecasts for the current year. As we have already known for a while, the Tesla Model 3 is by far the best-selling electric car in the world, and … in France too. This is more of a surprise, since in France, the first national brand, Renault, launched itself early in the electric sector, and its Zoé is a successful car, which has carved out a great success with motorists. But that was not enough. From January 1 to September 30, 15,504 Renault Zoé were sold in France, which is an excellent result, superior to the sales of a Ford Puma or the Opel Corsa, but at the same time, the French will have acquired 18,501 Tesla Model 3. Victory Tesla, it’s clean and flawless.

Can the future electric Renault Megane do better, the bets are off. And in the meantime, this result can only encourage all other manufacturers to invest heavily in electricity. Because these cars are selling very well. In California and Norway, as we already knew, but also in France.





The Tesla Model 3 sells better than the Renault Zoé in France.

Heading (s) and keyword (s): Tesla; trade-distribution