The Tesla supercar of your dreams?

Imagine a 2000 horsepower electric powertrain in a real Tesla supercar. Should the Bugatti Chiron and other Rimac Nevera tremble?

It is not the high-performance cars that are currently lacking in Tesla’s catalog. The Model 3 Performance is already enough to electrify its driver with its 500 horsepower, peak performance and excellent dynamic behavior. The recent Model S Plaid, it could outright beat a Bugatti Chiron on 0 to 100 km / h thanks to its 1020 horsepower.





As we know, Tesla is also preparing the second generation Roadster, a GT 2 + 2 which will in principle be able to compete with the most efficient supercars on the planet. But she displays a rather soft and almost discreet style. Quite the opposite of the Tesla Precept, a virtual concept imagined by Khyzyl Saleem.

A truly extreme Tesla

The Precept, which has absolutely nothing to do with Tesla’s teams and which will never go beyond the stage of virtual study, displays a style that is radical to say the least. We would gladly see it with a 2000 horsepower engine and a mass limited to 1.5 tonnes thanks to a carbon chassis. With semi-slick tires, just to go from 0 to 100 km / h in less than two seconds …