The two cheapest profiles at the show: Rimor Hygge 66 Plus and Joa Camp 70 T

We spotted two profiles for less than € 48,000 on the stands of the Leisure Vehicles show. One belongs to the economic range of Rimor, an Italian manufacturer known for its affordable motorhomes. The other is launched by a brand new brand, Joa Camp.

At what level do we set the price of a “cheap” motorhome. Everyone determines this threshold according to their budget. It is clear that the real “first price” is to be found on the second-hand market (where one can find offers of 10,000 €). But since we are at the Le Bourget Leisure Vehicle Show, let’s take a look at new vehicles. In this case, we found two profiles falling below the € 48,000 mark. What we can call a motorhome with access price.

Rimor Hygge 66 Plus: central bed and large size

The Rimor Hygge 66 Plus profile adopts a characteristic specific to the Italian brand’s motorhomes, and recognizable at first glance. We are of course talking about this front cap, which gives this motorhome a hybrid silhouette, between streamlined and overcab.

Between profile and nasturtium

On board, however, we find the roof cupboards of a classic profile. As in an alcove, however, the cabin is separate from the living room. As standard in the Rimor Plus series, the drop-down bed is included as standard. The living room respects in this 66 Plus a face-to-face configuration. This is followed by a traditional kitchen cabinet, which faces the large 141-liter refrigerator.

Classic spirit foolproof

This large 7.47 m motorhome then offers a bedroom with a central bed, from which there is access to a two-part bathroom: the shower cabin is completely independent. In terms of decoration, the Hygge 66 Plus respects sure values: light walls and wooden cupboard doors, upholstery in neutral and light tones.

Technical sheet

Carrier: Renault Master 2.2 liters 145 ch

L x W x H: 7.47 x 2.34 x 2.96 m

PTAC / CU: 3500 / NC

Road spaces / night: 4/4

Berths: central bed (140 x 190 cm) and drop-down bed (122 x 200 cm)

Refrigerator: 141 liters

Hold gate: 65 x 70 cm

Price: 47.167 €

A newcomer to the motorhome market, the Joa Camp brand was launched by the Pilote group with one ambition: to establish itself in the category of low-cost motorhomes. Successful bet for this 70 T profile, which displays a minimum price of € 47,900.

Layout: space and conviviality

But the strengths of this new line of vehicles are not limited to its price list. The profile that catches our attention today is distinguished by its well thought out layout, which preserves good interior spaces. The L-shaped living room is pleasant, circulation is very easy around the kitchen, and access to the twin beds is easy. The specificity of this model is the positioning of the galley, on the right side of the passenger compartment (when looking at the front). A more classic layout on board converted vans than profiles. The bathroom, accessible from the bedroom, is therefore logically positioned on the left side.

A pleasant decoration

In terms of decoration, we are seduced by the modernity of the Joa Camp layout. We appreciate the few touches of color (the headboards, the curtains, the poster panel on the kitchen side). We also appreciate the soft gray of the upholstery, which combines nicely with the light wood of the furniture.

Joa Camp 70 T tech. Sheet

The technical sheet of the Joa 70 T reveals a Citroën Jumper 120 hp forwarder, a controlled size and an excellent useful chartge. Note: there is a sectional with a central bed with the same characteristics (and the same price): Joa Camp 70 Q.

Carrier: Citroën Jumper 2.2 liters 120 hp

L x W x H: 6.99 x 2.30 x 2.85 m

PTAC / CU: 3500/800 kg

Road spaces / night: 4/2

Berths: twin beds (73 x 190 and 73 x 200 cm), optional drop-down double bed

Refrigerator: 133 liters

Hold gate: 88 x 88 cm

Price: 47.900 €

