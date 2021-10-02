the United States exceeds 700,000 dead, heaviest death toll in the world

700,000 More than 700,000 people have succumbed to Covid-19 in the United States since the start of the pandemic, according to the Johns Hopkins University count on Friday, the equivalent of the population of the capital Washington. This dark course serves as a reminder that hundreds of Americans continue to die from the coronavirus every day, despite the vaccination campaign. The United States is officially by far the country with the heaviest coronavirus death toll, according to data communicated by authorities around the world, ahead of Brazil and India.

10:12 am: Two months closed for tomatoes being thrown at police officers during an anti-pass demonstration in Nancy A young demonstrator was sentenced to two months in prison for throwing tomatoes and a firecracker in the direction of the police during the anti-health pass demonstration on September 25 in Nancy, the prosecutor’s office announced on Saturday. The man, born in 1993, was also banned from demonstrating in the city center for a year. He was arrested during this demonstration and placed in police custody for “voluntary violence without ITT on persons holding public authority,” said the public prosecutor François Pérain.

9.45am: The health pass again in effect in Rio de Janeiro The Supreme Court of Brazil has reinstated the health pass requirement to enter certain public and tourist places in Rio de Janeiro. Sesame is therefore back in force on Friday, after being suspended Wednesday by a judge.

9.40am: An outbreak of Covid cases in Syria The number of Covid-19 cases has exploded in recent weeks in northern Syria and reached critical levels, officials said. In some of the areas most affected by the conflict that erupted in 2011, health infrastructure is insufficient, and basic medical supplies and doses of vaccine are lacking.

9:32 am: Flight reservations resume after announcement of reopening of US borders to Europeans Since the announcement of the reopening of American borders to European travelers as of November 1, airlines have recorded a strong rebound in bookings, says BFMTV. The travel search engine Liligo has seen its search for flights to the United States tripled on its platform since September 20. And even by four for New York City, very popular with Europeans. “Between business and leisure travel, the resumption of transatlantic travel should provide the long-awaited boost to the travel sector,” underlined Guillaume Rostand, spokesperson for Liligo. Ditto for Air France: “Since the announcement of the lifting of travel restrictions to the United States, we have observed a significant increase in bookings, especially for the holiday season. (…) We were waiting for this reopening looking forward to it, ”the company said.

8:17 am: US sends over 8 million doses to Bangladesh, Philippines The United States, which wants to take the lead in the global Covid-19 response, will send more than 8 million doses to Bangladesh and the Philippines, a White House official said on Friday. Five shipments representing a total of 5,575,050 doses of the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine are due to arrive in the Philippines next week, and 2,508,480 doses in Bangladesh, according to this source, who did not wish to be identified. Donations go through the international Covax mechanism, she said.

7:02 am: Covid vaccine to become mandatory for all students in California All California students eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine will need to be vaccinated if they wish to physically attend classes, whether they are schooled in the public or private system, the state governor announced. The vaccination obligation, which will ultimately affect more than six million students in California, will not however be immediate. It won’t come into effect until next year, depending on the age groups for which the US drug agency, the FDA, has fully validated the vaccine. Authorization is full and complete for individuals over 16 years of age, but vaccine is at this stage only authorized for children aged 12 to 15 under a pandemic emergency procedure . Younger children do not yet have access.

Twelfth day of demonstration against the health pass New demonstration of sanitary pass this Saturday. Three demonstrations are expected just in the streets of Paris. According to figures from the Ministry of the Interior, they were 63,700 to parade last week throughout France, against about 80,000 the previous week.



6:55 a.m .: Guadeloupe will begin its first phase of deconfinement on October 8 Guadeloupe will begin its first phase of deconfinement on October 8 in view of a “decrease in the indicators of the epidemic for nearly 6 consecutive weeks”, announced the prefect on Friday. The island has been confined since early August. “If certain measures still need to be specified, I can already say that the curfew should be raised to 10 p.m., (against 20 hours currently, editor’s note), the travel limits will be lifted (10 km maximum currently , editor’s note) and there establishments open to the public, subject to the sanitary pass, will normally open “said the prefect.

6:48 am: The incidence rate drops everywhere in France The circulation of the virus is decreasing everywhere in metropolitan France, even if the situation is contrasted according to the departments. On average, the incidence rate was 54.1 cases per 100,000 inhabitants on October 1. As a reminder, the government has set at 50 the alert threshold on which it is based to change the health protocol. Thus, As of October 4, 47 departments with an incidence rate of less than 50 will allow their primary school students to remove the mask.

50.55 million French people have received at least one dose Since the start of the vaccination campaign in France, 50.55 million people have received at least one injection (75% of the total population) and 48.67 million now have a complete vaccination schedule (72.2%).

6:47 am: The number of hospitalized patients still decreasing The number of people hospitalized is still decreasing. According to Public Health France, 7,410 patients are being taken care of due to Covid-19 (-155). In critical care services, which receive the most seriously affected patients, 1,355 patients were counted (-59). In addition, 4,935 new cases of contamination were confirmed during the day of Friday.

What to remember from Friday The number of deaths has increased on average by 3% in France since the start of the year. But not all territories are housed in the same boat, with in particular a sharp increase in mortality in the Overseas Territories.

The confinement, in force since September 7 in New Caledonia, has been extended by two weeks. At the same time, the health situation having improved on Reunion Island, the prefecture announced the total lifting of the curfew and a reopening of nightclubs from Monday.

The Ministry of National Education announced that 1,692 classes were currently closed due to a case of Covid, or 0.32%.

Finland’s mink farmers will start vaccinating all animals in the country against Covid-19.

The Merck laboratory has requested authorization to market in the United States its anti-Covid pill, molnupiravir, which would cut hospitalizations in half.